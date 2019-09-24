Entering the night, both visiting Plano East and Plano Senior were winless in District 9-6A play.
The Lady Panthers appeared way on their way to cracking that 0-for first, as they raced out to a 2-0 lead in the Tuesday's first set. Instead, however, the Lady Wildcats strung together three consecutive set wins to complete the reverse-sweep comeback and push their conference record to 1-3.
Plano first-year head coach Kaylin Kelley said she hopes the win is validation for her players that they can compete in 9-6A despite their slow start to league play.
"They were starting to believe in themselves like they've needed to this whole entire time," she said. "They realized that the only way to do it is if they did it together, so they started to relax, and they trusted each other a little bit more, which helped them not do so much. They were trying to do too much in the beginning."
Opposite Kelley and the victorious Wildcats, it was a precipitous and disappointing fall for the now 0-4 Lady Panthers. After dropping the third set, they were up, 23-18, in set No. 4, before a 7-0 Plano run forced the fifth and final frame.
When the final point found hardwood, first-year head coach Cathy Manderson was left still searching for her first 9-6A marker in the win column.
"I think the other team got a little bit more fired up, ready to play and ready to prove something," she said. "We had already won two sets, and we slowed down. We stopped playing as aggressive, and as soon as they came up on points, we didn't replenish that energy. We didn't get that fight back in us."
East overcame slow starts in the first and second sets, battling back from quick 3-1 and 4-1 deficits, respectively. The Lady Panthers held off a late Lady Wildcat charge in the first game, going on a 5-1 run from 20-19, and battled back from a 24-23 deficit in the second set to go up, 2-0, with a 26-24 win.
Both sets were won off the hand of sophomore Tayah Little, who had eight kills, three blocks and a pair of aces across the two frames.
Things went sideways from there, however, as Plano converted an 8-0 start in the third set into a 25-21 win and evened the match with the aforementioned late run in the fourth.
That fourth-set win seemed to be the final shift in momentum in favor of the Lady Wildcats, who led the fifth set by counts of 6-2, 10-4, and 13-7 on their way to a 15-11 victory.
Juniors Ellie Tallent and Erin Wiseman had strong showings in the final set, collecting four combined kills in the game. Wiseman, Kelley said, has blossomed into a leader for the young Plano program.
"I think Erin is such a great leader for this team, and she does it kind of silently," she said. "She doesn't speak up a lot, but when she wakes up and she's playing the game and she's doing everything she needs to do and more, the girls latch on to that. The girls feel that from her, and they're right there with her."
Wiseman finished the match with eight kills and three blocks, behind sophomore Brooke McHale's 13 kills, sophomore Katie Kemp's 11, sophomore Emmy Summers' 10 and Tallent's nine in a balanced night for the Lady Wildcats.
Tallent also had eight digs and three aces.
Senior Taylor Thackery served well for East on the night, engineering several long runs for the Lady Panthers and totaling three aces in the fourth set.
Looking ahead, Plano will tangle with likely postseason team McKinney Boyd Tuesday at home, while East will host state power Plano West.
"They just get comfortable," Manderson said. "(It's about) getting them in the mentality to not stop and to keep pressing on the accelerator. ... Go faster, try something new and spread out the net. Go faster, faster, faster. Once we figure how to do that and maintain that, that's when we're going to start beating these teams."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.