Marli Kennedy

Plano East junior Marli Kennedy has played for the Lady Panthers' softball team since she was a freshman and has also emerged as a contributor for the high school's track and field team this spring.

 Submitted photos

Plano East junior Marli Kennedy's speed on the base paths and in the field have been plenty valuable over the years on the diamond. Nowadays, however, the Lady Panthers aren't the only athletics program at East putting that ability to use.

This spring, Kennedy has juggled her commitments in helping lead East's softball team with establishing a role as a sprinter on the school's track and field squad. She clocked a 12.49 on March 18 in the 100-meter dash at the Plano ISD Invitational and earned some hardware earlier this month with a silver-medal finish at the District 6-6A meet on April 13 as a leg on the 4x100 relay — teaming with Janiya Richardson, Athena Hayes and Simone Heard to run a 47.06 and qualify for the area meet.

