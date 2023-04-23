Plano East junior Marli Kennedy's speed on the base paths and in the field have been plenty valuable over the years on the diamond. Nowadays, however, the Lady Panthers aren't the only athletics program at East putting that ability to use.
This spring, Kennedy has juggled her commitments in helping lead East's softball team with establishing a role as a sprinter on the school's track and field squad. She clocked a 12.49 on March 18 in the 100-meter dash at the Plano ISD Invitational and earned some hardware earlier this month with a silver-medal finish at the District 6-6A meet on April 13 as a leg on the 4x100 relay — teaming with Janiya Richardson, Athena Hayes and Simone Heard to run a 47.06 and qualify for the area meet.
The following day, Kennedy was right back in the dugout to help the Lady Panthers down the homestretch of their 2023 softball season.
Setting the tone at the top of the batting order and playing center field, Kennedy has hit .436 during district play with 17 hits, eight extra-base hits, four RBIs and six stolen bases, plus a .963 fielding percentage in the outfield.
In this week's student-athlete profile, Kennedy discusses her energetic approach to playing softball, juggling those responsibilities with running track, key influences in her growth as an athlete, and more.
SLM: Reflect on your junior softball season so far. How do you feel like you have developed as a player?
MK: Junior year has definitely been a good one. Although we haven’t won as many games as I would have liked, I truly believe that the team chemistry has significantly improved. With (head coach Lauren) Peterson and (assistant coach Chelsea) Anderson coming in, they have changed the dynamic of the program in an extremely positive way.
From freshman year to now, I believe I have developed into not only a good player but an even better teammate. Growing up with these girls has opened my eyes to wanting to be better not only for myself but for them as well because they deserve my best.
If I am not giving 100% to them, I am not giving 100% to myself.
SLM: Head coach Lauren Peterson has praised the energy that you bring to the team. Where does that mentality come from?
MK: I believe that softball is a game of energy. Not only having energy but having positive energy creates a fun and competitive environment. If you have dull energy you more than likely will play like it.
I love being an encouraging teammate because it feels good to make other people feel good. I hope that I am able to make my teammates feel like they are worth it and that I believe in them, especially through voicing it in the chants and little things I say on the field.
SLM: What has it been like juggling both softball and track this spring?
MK: Being a dual-sport athlete isn’t easy but that’s what makes it fun. Knowing that I am able to excel in two sports and in school at the same time shows my work ethic and willingness to do what it takes to be the best I can be.
Going straight from games to track meets or vice-versa has taken a toll on the physical aspect of things, but it has definitely made me mentally stronger to push and strive never to give up.
SLM: What went into the decision to balance track with softball?
MK: This is my first season running for Plano East. I’ve always thought about running for East since my freshman year, but I always thought it would be too much for me to handle. What prompted me to run this season was hearing that the track team needed an extra pair of legs and the encouragement from my softball coaches pushed me to want to try it out. They told me to go be great and do what I think is best for me.
Coach (Robert) Reed also played a huge factor in my decision because he always wants what’s best for everyone. He has been so lenient with the process of juggling between practices and games and has never failed me as a coach. I am truly happy with my decision to run because I am able to bring my talent and help another team strive to be at their best.
SLM: With you having a sister that has come through the East softball program and has gone on to play in college, how would you describe the bond between you and your older sister, Aahmyri?
MK: Having my older sister by my side throughout my journey in life has been incredible. She has truly shaped me into the person and player I am today. Our bond is stronger than ever and I have no idea what I would do without her. She has always been my role model and I can’t thank her enough for just being who she is.
She’s encouraged me to always fight through adversity because nothing in life comes easy and she has paved the way for me to be successful. I am happy that I have followed in the footsteps of such an amazing person and I wouldn’t want anyone else to have played such a significant role in my life as she does. She is honestly the reason why I am who I am on and off the field.
SLM: Who have been some of the biggest influences on your growth as a softball player?
MK: Some of the biggest influences on my growth as a softball player are my family. They have always been there for me and encouraged me to strive for greatness. The person who has always had the biggest impact on my career is my grandpa, who is no longer here. He always believed in me no matter the circumstances and constantly encouraged me to always put my best foot forward and that I’ll be successful in my endeavors.
SLM: What is one memory from your softball career that stands out?
MK: One memory from my softball career that stands out to me and drives me to push for greatness is when I was not welcomed back to a team for not being “good enough.” I sat out for a year-and-a-half that season and perfected my craft during my downtime.
I was then welcomed to a new team with open arms and no doubt in my skill level, which made me love the game of softball again and shaped me into an even better player than before. It showed me what it was like to experience adversity and I am forever grateful for this experience because it plays a huge role in who I am today.
SLM: Do you have any sort of pregame ritual or routine to get in the right frame of mind before a big game?
MK: Before the game, I always listen to music whether it’s on my own or with my teammates. Music really brings out the energy in me and allows me to be free and have peace of mind. I think clearing my head before the game with music allows me to be the best I can be and focus on what I need to do in order to be successful in the game.
