Moving through Plano East’s first day in shells – helmets and shoulder pads – Wednesday afternoon, pads weren’t the only thing weighing on Panther seniors K’Von Hamilton and Trey Jones-Scott.
The program’s pair of big-name returners on the gridiron will be tasked with carrying the lion’s share of the team’s leadership responsibilities, with Hamilton anchoring a defensive line that aims to be part of a stingy unit of stoppers and Jones-Scott projected to carry a heavier load out of the backfield.
They both have seen the external expectations – absent an enormous 2019 class, both in terms of numbers and production, many have pegged the Panthers to take a step back from an eight-win season last fall.
As far as Hamilton is concerned, there’s nothing to do but look inward.
“As of now, when we look at the rankings, we don’t care about rankings. We don’t care what they’re saying,” he said. “We don’t care if ESPN comes in here and ranks us and says we’re going to be eighth place. We don’t care about that. … We’re going to go out and we’re going to do what we do and do it to the best of our ability.”
Head coach Joey McCullough expressed excitement about the program’s prospects in the trenches prior to Wednesday’s workout, both alongside Hamilton on the defensive front and in front of Jones-Scott, who will draw more carries this season in an offense that may be more about clock management and sustained drives than the big-play explosiveness alum Brandon Mallory and company produced a season ago.
For his part, Jones-Scott said he’s prepared for the heavier workload and confident in the bodies in front of him.
“I can depend on my offensive line more often. We’ve got people moving up, and my coach always tells me to stay in condition, because they want me to get the ball as many times as I can,” he said. “But, you know, it’s a team sport. … I’m very confident, especially with the [offensive line] group from last year moving into this year.”
It remains to be seen who will suit up alongside Jones-Scott as the program’s No. 1 signal-caller, as a three-player race for the job was still in full swing at the opening of fall camp.
Returning senior Ryan Foust, who backed up Mallory a season ago and whose size McCullough said is an asset, will be challenged by junior Wyoming transfer Dylan Hayden and fellow senior Donovan Henry. McCullough said the program’s scrimmage with Highland Park Friday and non-district action will continue to reveal his program’s best option under center.
“Those guys are really doing a good job. All three of them have their certain strengths, and they have their weaknesses,” he said. “If I had to say right now, it’s still a competition. That’s why the scrimmage is going to be so good, when we start putting the pads on. You’ve got a sophomore coming in that’s going to be a junior in Dylan Hayden that had never done 7-on-7 and [is] in a completely new system. Just [thinking] about it, it’s a little overwhelming. … It’s just going to take some time, and we’re going to wait and see.”
While the Panthers’ identity may end up hinging on ball control and a defense that McCullough said he feels will be improved from a 2018 unit that gave up an average of just over 11 points per game throughout a 5-0 start before faltering over the season’s second half, Hamilton said he wants all facets of the Panthers’ game to be firing each week.
“There really isn’t anybody coming in that’s going to take the spotlight from the other team,” he said. “Football is equal parts offense and equal parts defense, and one side of the ball can’t win the whole game – everything’s about team, team, team. The offense has a job, and the defense has a job. As long as we do it all right, it’s going to turn out fine.”
To that end, McCullough has made a message of constant effort and improvement a steady presence in the East locker room.
Though the season is now mere weeks away, each one of the Panthers’ remaining practices prior to the first official snap is an opportunity, McCullough said, to improve.
“If I worried and fought ghosts about what people thought about us or what they were saying, I probably wouldn’t be doing my job here,” he said. “My job is to worry about what I can control, and that’s the reps that we get in practice, how we practice, what we’re doing and making sure we’re not doing too much.
“We’re simplifying some things, and we’re going to build this thing. Non-district is big for us. … I think we have an opportunity with a young team to get better during those three ballgames.”
For continued coverage of the local sports scene, follow @TaylorRaglin on Twitter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.