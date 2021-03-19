On a night when blowouts were en vogue — three of the four openers in District 6-6A baseball were decided by at least nine runs — the most heated action on the diamond emanated from Plano East.
The Panthers erased a five-run deficit behind seven unanswered runs to rally past Hebron, ranked No. 18 in Class 6A in the Diamond Pro/THSB top 25, for an 8-6 victory on Wednesday to open their district slate at 1-0.
Buoyed by a three-RBI night from Jaxon Weber, the Hawks put East on the defensive early on their way to a 6-1 lead entering the bottom of the fifth inning. The rest of the ballgame belonged to the Panthers.
Caleb Bergman led off the home half of the fifth with a triple that helped jumpstart an eventual five-run inning for East. The Panthers put their first four batters on base, amassing three runs over that stretch thanks to an RBI double by Jake Jennings and a two-run single by Colton Shaw to make it 6-4.
The Panthers manufactured the rest — Jaxon Atchley was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to make it 6-5 and Patrick Wheelis drew a walk one batter later to knot the count at 6-6.
East seized its first lead in the bottom of the sixth following a two-run double by Austin Stanton, and pitcher Ben Baker-Livingston took care of the rest. Working through some early damage after Hebron scored three runs in the first inning, Baker-Livingston righted the ship en route to a complete-game win where he surrendered six runs on six hits along with 14 strikeouts and just two walks.
At the plate, Jennings went a perfect 4-of-4 with an RBI and two runs scored, while Stanton and Wheelis both enjoyed two-hit nights.
In victory, East outhit Hebron, 10-6.
Plano West 10, Lewisville 0
The Wolves strung together their most lopsided victory of the young season on Wednesday, seizing an early lead in the first inning and never letting the Farmers find their footing.
Nick Moore had a hand in that, earning the win on the mound after pitching five innings of one-hit ball. He struck out seven Lewisville batters and allowed five walks but kept home plate unscathed. That included working out of a third-inning jam with one out and two runners in scoring position. Moore struck out the next two batters to keep the shutout intact.
The West ace had an early lead to work with as well. Chase Spencer drew a walk to lead off the bottom of the first inning and later scored on a wild pitch to put the Wolves up, 1-0.
West struck for three more runs in the second inning thanks to an RBI single from Christian Gutierrez and a Lewisville error following a fly ball from Spencer that plated a pair of runs.
The Wolves put the game away with a six-run sixth inning to invoke the run rule. West scored runs on four consecutive at-bats, including a two-run triple by Moore, before an RBI single from Bryce Farlander accounted for the game’s 10th and final run.
Coppell 13, Plano 4
Coppell and Plano combined for 29 hits on Wednesday, but only one of those two teams managed to convert that offense into runs scored.
The Cowboys were a model of consistency in scoring at least two runs in each of the final five innings of their lopsided verdict over the Wildcats, who mustered only four runs despite totaling 13 hits on the night.
Among those was an RBI single from Jason Hawkins in the fourth inning to account for Plano’s first run, halting a stretch of six unanswered runs scored by Coppell. Troy Piesker plated another moments later on a bases-loaded walk.
Dennis Sutton added a two-run double in the bottom of the seventh as part of a two-hit night for the right fielder. Sutton was one of four Wildcats — Hawkins, Logan Anderson and Ashton Cason being the others — to register multiple hits in Wednesday’s contest.
Coppell had plenty of firepower of its own with 16 hits in the win. Six of those came from the Cowboy’s top third of the lineup, as Timothy Pompey, Michael Walker and Chayton Krauss combined for seven RBIs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.