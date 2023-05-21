Ethan Fang

Plano West senior Ethan Fang, pictured in previous action, finished second at the Region I-6A boys golf tournament.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

When the Class 6A state boys golf tournament begins on Monday, experience will be on Plano West senior Ethan Fang's side.

Fang is making the trip to Legacy Hills Golf Club in Georgetown for the third consecutive season, helping continue what has been a springtime tradition for the Wolves over the years.

