When the Class 6A state boys golf tournament begins on Monday, experience will be on Plano West senior Ethan Fang's side.
Fang is making the trip to Legacy Hills Golf Club in Georgetown for the third consecutive season, helping continue what has been a springtime tradition for the Wolves over the years.
West has logged its share of memorable performances over the years against the top golfers in the state, including a third-place team finish last season that was highlighted by a dramatic individual victory by alum Matt Comegys. He became the third West golfer since 2016 to win a 6A state title, joining Travis McInroe and Parker Coody.
But with Comegys graduated and plying his craft in college, head coach Joseph Cravens has leaned on veteran golfers like Fang and junior Alex Huang to steady the Wolves among the state's elite.
Both have been up for the challenge—Fang captured the District 6-6A title on March 29-30, carding a 139 and finishing four strokes ahead of Huang in second place.
The two were right back near the top of the leaderboard at the Region I-6A tournament on April 19-20, with Fang taking second and Huang finishing fourth. Their efforts helped the Wolves defend their regional team title.
One month later, they'll be joined by senior Trey Sample, sophomore Aryan Aerrabolu and sophomore Khai Reyes for a two-day stay in Georgetown at the state tournament as the Wolves eye another productive finish to their season.
In this week's student-athlete profile, Fang reflects on his silver-medal performance at regionals, the influences that have contributed to his golf career, and more.
SLM: Congrats on getting back to state. What do you remember about that your past two trips to state and what it was like competing on that stage?
EF: We've been pretty competitive the last few years,but I got sick last year and didn’t play my best.
SLM: As a senior, how has your role on the golf team changed this season?
EF: It’s my final year and I really want to end on a win and try to lead the team to a state title.
SLM: With essentially one month between regionals and state, how have you and your teammates stayed active and focused for this week?
EF: We all have been working hard and just preparing for state.
SLM: Reflect on your performance at regionals and what you can take from that to help with preparations for state.
EF: I played pretty well down at regionals.There were a few errors here and there that I can fix easily.
SLM: How long have you been playing golf and what gravitated you to the sport?
EF: I’ve been playing golf for 12 years, and my dad got me into it.
SLM: Who have been some of the biggest influences on your growth as a golfer?
EF: Growing up, I've always have looked up to Tiger (Woods) and my dad.
SLM: With this week being your final high school tournament, what will you miss most about golfing for Plano West once you graduate?
EF: I’ll miss the team environment, everyone focusing on their goal and working hard to get to where they want to be.
