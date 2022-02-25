From the start of the high school swimming postseason through Saturday's final round at the UIL state championships, the Plano West boys have conquered all comers in the 200-yard medley relay -- and in convincing fashion, to boot.
The Wolves have conjured a special chemistry between their four swimmers for that event, each one tasked with swimming a different stroke. But with each leg, West's command of the race was never in doubt -- and that remained the case on Saturday as the Wolves bested the field by nearly two full seasons en route to a first-place time of 1:30.39 to kick off the boys' portion of the Class 6A state meet at the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swim Center in Austin.
"I had so many compliments from so many coaches across the state on how impressive that relay really was," said Allison Looney, West head coach. "That relay grew in just how lethal it was all season. Those four boys got more and more comfortable with each other and their relays exchanges. They really trusted each other and it was fun to watch it come together."
It was a welcome tone-setter for the program, and the Wolves followed through with their most productive state meet in years. West finished in fifth place overall, amassing 100.5 points to finish among a who's who of high school swimming juggernauts, led by state champion Southlake Carroll (229).
"It's hard to put into words. I was just excited for the boys to get down there and compete," Looney said. "I was elated. I didn't even think that four boys would be capable of pulling something off like that. It didn't even cross my mind. A finish like that was just unreal."
What the Wolves lacked in numbers, they made up for in efficiency with senior Theodore Chen, sophomore Watson Nguyen, sophomore Josemaria Romero and senior Kai Joshi as the boys team's lone representation at state.
Those four kick-started the meet by winning the 200 medley relay and clocking a time that fell just .31 seconds shy of matching the state record, set last year by The Woodlands at 1:30.08.
All four West swimmers qualified as part of two relays and at least one individual event -- Nguyen doubled up on hardware after earning a silver medal for a second-place tie in the 100 breaststroke with a 54.76, and Romero managed a fourth-place swim in the 100 butterfly (48.65) and ninth in the 50 freestyle (20.71). Joshi logged 19th in the 50 free (21.48), and Chen took 15th in the 100 fly (51.11). Those same four teamed up to swim a 1:24.87 for ninth place in the 200 freestyle relay as well.
"It's been very surreal to watch, just in four short years, how Plano West has come together on the boys side and the girls as well," Looney said. "With the atmosphere that they've created, it's fun to be part of it and I look forward to seeing it grow and get stronger as we move forward."
The Wolves weren't the only swimmers from Plano ISD to exit Austin with some hardware for their efforts in the pool. Plano East once again sent a student-athlete to the podium as senior Gio Linscheer closed out his high school career with a second-place performance in the 500 freestyle. Linscheer swam a 4:22.98 to win silver and also logged fourth place in the 200 individual medley (1:48.05) earlier in the meet.
Prosper ISD impresses in 6A, 5A meets
Just in its second season as a varsity program, Prosper Rock Hill is performing well beyond its years. That held particularly true for its girls team, which amassed a second-place team finish at Saturday's 5A state meet.
The Lady Blue Hawks totaled 144.5 points to best all comers minus first-place Lubbock's 163.
"We sat down at the beginning of the year and our kids all made check boxes for themselves for the whole season," said Kimmy Zimmerman, Rock Hill head coach. "Every single meet that we went to, they just kept checking off those boxes, so it was quite a moment for them to all be able to check off their final box. They wanted that gold, but I'm still so proud of how they swam and getting that big ol' trophy."
Rock Hill didn't lack in depth down in Austin, totaling 14 qualifications for state. Two Lady Blue Hawks finished on the podium, with senior Jenna Kerkman taking third in the 50 free (23.65) and junior Kiara Xanthos adding bronze in the 100 breaststroke (1:03.52).
Rock Hill also accrued plenty of points between its three relays, all of which advanced to the championship heat. Xanthos teamed with junior Bethany Sitz, sophomore Julie Kerkman and junior Kasidy Lazarine to place in the 200 medley relay (1:49.23), while freshman Ashley Petrollese joined Lazarine, Julie Kerkman and Jenna Kerkman for sixth in the 200 free relay (1:38.72), and Lazarine, Xanthos, Petrollese and Jenna Kerkman all managed fifth place in the 400 free relay (3:36.30).
"We had to be very strategic for who we placed on those relays," Zimmerman said. "Since you can only swim two individuals and two relays or one individual and all three relays, we thought it would be a better idea to scratch one of our girls from an individual race and put her on all three relays and it helped our total by almost 30 points."
Lazarine added eighth place in the 50 free (24.36) and Jenna Kerkman took sixth in the 100 free (51.79) to help Rock Hill scale the 5A standings. Rock Hill's boys, meanwhile, placed three divers in the top seven of the 1-meter competition -- sophomore Luke Sitz took second with 530.85 points and sophomores Deacon and Derek Colbert followed in sixth and seventh place, respectively.
"We're still promoting the program and finding ways to move forward," Zimmerman said. "We see the potential that this area has and we see the potential that we have as a team, and we're excited to come back and do it again next year."
Starting next season, Rock Hill will share the pool with city bunkmate Prosper, which turned in a productive state meet of its own on Saturday. The Eagles finished seventh in the 6A team standings with 92 points and had several medals to show for that performance.
That included a gold medal for sophomore Jacob Wimberly, who came out on top in the 100 butterfly with a time of 48.37. He also swam to fourth place in the 200 individual medley (1:48.65) and also competed as a leg on the team's eighth-place finishes in the 200 freestyle relay (1:26.62) and 400 freestyle relay (3:09.31). He was joined on both by seniors Samuel Taylor, Kadence Griffin and Lane White -- the lattermost adding an eight-place finish in the 50 free (20.79).
Gold medals for McKinney North, Flower Mound, Lovejoy
On the heels of a breakout freshman year that included two medals won at the state meet, McKinney North sophomore Camille Murray isn't slowing down anytime soon.
The Lady Bulldogs' rising star was right back in action in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke, winning both events for the first state gold medals of her high school career -- and even setting a 5A record along the way. Murray swam a 53.82 to win the 100 back, besting the 2020 mark of 53.85 by A&M Consolidated's Kaitlyn Owens for the fastest time in the classification's history.
Earlier in the meet, Murray clocked a 53.99 to win the 100 butterfly.
Just as her career is beginning to blossom, Flower Mound senior Julia Wozniak exited her decorated tenure with the Lady Jaguars in championship fashion on Saturday. Wozniak earned two medals at state, winning the 200 IM at 1:58.62 and taking second in the 100 breaststroke at 1:01.93.
Wozniak also swam on Flower Mound's fifth-place 200 medley relay alongside juniors Manasvi Pindi, Naomi Shah and Halina Panczyszyn (1:45.42) and seventh-place 200 freestyle relay with Panczyszyn, Pindi and sophomore Tatyana Panchishna (1:36.33).
Panczyszyn, meanwhile, nabbed some individual hardware with a third-place swim in the 100 backstroke (55.18) to help Flower Mound to a ninth-place team finish at 109 points.
Allen wasn't far behind in 12th place with 70 points. The Lady Eagles' state slate was headlined by a sixth-place swim in the 200 medley relay by junior Karoline Reeves, freshman Joelle Felt, sophomore Sophia Ware and sophomore Olivia Chen (1:45.63).
In 5A, Lovejoy totaled three medals in its trip to state. Freshman Maria Faoro totaled 448.25 points to win the 1-meter dive and sophomore Grant Hu made two trips to the podium after taking second in the 500 freestyle (4:31.31) and third in the 200 IM (1:50.34).
