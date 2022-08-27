PLANO EAST FOOTBALL DANIEL FAYOMBO

Plano East running back Daniel Fayombo had 27 carries for 211 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning score late in the fourth quarter as the Panthers claimed a 31-27 victory over Rowlett on Friday at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.

 Photo Courtesy of Brad McClendon, bhmimages.com

For all the lead changes and momentum swings in Friday’s non-district tilt between Rowlett and Plano East, it ultimately came down to running back Daniel Fayombo and the Panthers ground game against the Eagles front seven.

With Rowlett leading 27-24 and 6:38 remaining in the game, Plano East took over at its own 6-yard line needing to essentially drive the length of the field to have a chance to tie or win it.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments