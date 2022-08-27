Plano East running back Daniel Fayombo had 27 carries for 211 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning score late in the fourth quarter as the Panthers claimed a 31-27 victory over Rowlett on Friday at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.
For all the lead changes and momentum swings in Friday’s non-district tilt between Rowlett and Plano East, it ultimately came down to running back Daniel Fayombo and the Panthers ground game against the Eagles front seven.
With Rowlett leading 27-24 and 6:38 remaining in the game, Plano East took over at its own 6-yard line needing to essentially drive the length of the field to have a chance to tie or win it.
After a 25-yard pass from Drew Devillier to Rushil Patel gave them some breathing room, the Panthers put the ball in Fayombo’s hands.
Over the course of six short-yardage plays, Rowlett did not allow any more than three yards, but Fayombo was able to do just enough to gain the tough extra yard needed to convert a pair of fourth downs.
And then finally, there was an opening, and Fayombo was gone, taking it 32 yards to the end zone with just 2:05 left for what proved to be the game-winning score in a 31-27 victory at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.
Rowlett had one final chance starting from its own 18-yard line, but was out of timeouts. The Panthers forced them into four consecutive incomplete passes, the last of which was knocked away by Ok Igwe to spark the celebration on the Plano East sideline.
Fayombo finished the night with 27 carries for 211 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Quarterback Drew Devillier also enjoyed a big night for Plano East, completing 31-of-43 passes for 303 yards and two touchdowns.
Rowlett quarterback Harris Boyd went 17-of-37 for 227 yards and a pair of scores and added six carries for 76 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Much of Boyd’s passing was directed to Corey Kirkling, who made nine catches for 141 yards and a touchdown, and James Okolo, who had six grabs for 78 yards and a score.
While it was the Panthers who had the final word, they were chasing the Eagles for much of the night.
On the game’s opening drive, Rowlett needed only 90 seconds to move 78 yards on a five-play drive, with Boyd turning a broken play into a 37-yard touchdown run to grab a 7-0 lead.
Plano East was poised to respond, as it used a short passing attack to quickly move into the red zone, but the drive stalled from there and it came away empty when a 28-yard field goal clanged off the upright.
Following a punt by the Eagles, the Panthers were again in the red zone, but they again came away with no points, as Rowlett pushed them back and a fake punt attempt came up just short.
The Eagles then went back to work, with a 82-yard drive culminating in a 38-yard scoring strike from Boyd to Okolo to push the advantage to 14-0 with 2:05 left in the opening frame.
Plano East, who finished the night with 560 total yards, had moved the ball well and was finally rewarded early in the second quarter as Fayombo bulled in from four yards out to cut it to 14-7.
The Panthers defense then came up with a big play on an interception by Kason Kennerson and that led to a 20-yard field goal by Brandon McCary to make it 14-10.
After a brief stall for the offenses, both struck just before halftime.
Plano East took its first lead of the night when Devillier hit Rushil Patel in stride for a 29-yard scoring strike to grab a 17-14 advantage with 2:48 left in the first half.
That would be plenty of time for Rowlett, who quickly marched 75 yards, with Boyd finding Kirkling for a 13-yard touchdown pass to take a 21-17 lead into halftime.
The third quarter saw action slow down to a variety of penalties and injury timeouts, but when the teams could get into a rhythm, both got on the scoreboard.
The Panthers regained the advantage early in the third quarter when Josh Palma made a nice snag of a deflected pass from Devillier for a 21-yard score to make it 24-21.
The Eagles again responded late in the frame, with a 10-play, 80-yard drive, capped by a 3-yard touchdown run by Devonta Crowe to take a 27-24 lead.
It would stay that way until late in the fourth, when Fayombo put Plano East back in front, and this time, Rowlett did not have another answer.
For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.
