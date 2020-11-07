FLOWER MOUND – Senior quarterback and Boise State commit Taylen Green connected with blue-chip junior wide receiver Armani Winfield for a 75-yard touchdown pass on the first play from scrimmage Friday as Lewisville improved to 4-2 on the year and 3-1 in District 6-6A with a 51-21 victory on the road over rival Flower Mound (2-4, 0-3 in 6-6A).
The Farmers never trailed in the contest, leading by as many as 37 points before settling for the final margin.
“Our kids were locked in and focused,” said Michael Odle, Lewisville head coach. “They came out and the defense was flying around and the offense was making big plays and we were putting pressure on people on special teams. They showed up Monday ready to go and they put in a good week of practice. Just because you do that, it doesn’t guarantee you anything, but it gives you a chance and we took advantage of it.”
While Winfield opened the scoring for Lewisville, it was highly touted running back Damien Martinez who did most of the damage, rushing for 184 yards and three touchdowns while adding 33 receiving yards and an additional score.
After Lewisville seized the early 7-0 lead on its first possession, the Farmers took advantage of a goal-line stand from its defense and drove 97 yards to double the lead to 14-0 with 10:50 remaining in the second quarter on a 29-yard scoring strike from Green to Martinez.
“That was absolutely huge to get that stand,” Odle said. “We had just gone three-and-out, so to get the offense back on the field and then have a huge drive like that. It was the game-changer.”
The Lewisville defense again rose to the occasion and forced a turnover on downs on Flower Mound's ensuing possession as well, but this time the Flower Mound defense stepped up forcing a fumble recovered by Colton Vatne and capitalizing on a 1-yard touchdown run by Peyton Porter with 6:11 remaining in the second quarter to cut the deficit in half.
But once again the Farmers had the answer, this time finding the end zone on the ground from 38 yards out courtesy of Martinez for a 21-7 lead.
Things would go from bad to worse from there as a snap sailed over the head of Flower Mound punter Bert Auburn and was recovered and returned 16 yards for a touchdown by Lewisville's Brent Allen for a 28-7 advantage.
Disaster would strike twice just moments later as another high snap rolled out of the back of the end zone resulting not only in a safety for the Farmers, but a 44-yard touchdown pass from Green to Stevens following the free kick for a 37-7 lead at the break.
“That was certainly not a good stretch there,” said Brian Basil, Flower Mound head coach. “We had some mistakes there and, of course, give up the big play on the first play. I think this game was really kind of reflective of how this whole thing has gone. There are times in spurts where we’re effective and do what we need, and there are times when we make mistakes and they’re bad mistakes and things can get away from you quick.”
Flower Mound didn't let the rough end to the opening half slow them at the start of the second half, however, marching to the end zone on its first possessions of the third quarter capped by the second 1-yard touchdown plunge of the night by Porter (22 rushes, 65 yards).
Still, there was just no slowing the Lewisville offense, including a pair of third quarter touchdown runs from Martinez — the latter a 58-yard dash giving Lewisville its biggest lead of the night at 51-14.
While Martinez led Lewisville in yards from scrimmage, Isiah Stevens paced the squad with eight receptions for 140 yards and a touchdown, while Winfield also eclipsed the 100-yard mark (three catches, 106 yards).
“We’ve got weapons on both sides of the field and then of course we have (Green) and (Martinez) in the backfield,” Odle said. “Taylen is really just out there taking what the defense gives him, but it all starts with those five guys up front and they were great tonight.”
Parker Clark paced Flower Mound in receiving with seven receptions for 90 yards, while quarterback Nick Evers completed 21-of-31 passes for 232 yards and a score.
“Nick has done a great job and we’re proud of what he’s done and our offense in general,” Basil said. “We felt like last week we developed a little bit of an identity and found some confidence in our scheme and that continued tonight. Proud of the line and the game that Peyton had as well.”
Lewisville looks to keep rolling and improve to 3-1 in district at 7 p.m. Friday at home against Plano.
Flower Mound, meanwhile, will look to snap a four-game losing skid and pick up its first 6-6A win at the same time and date at Plano East.
“We’ll go watch film and get ready again,” Basil said. “We’re a young team and the biggest thing for us to come out and be ready to play. We have some guys still learning how to prepare and we need to put together a great game plan and allow them to play with their ears pinned back and going hard.
“It’s not fun to come out here and not play well, but this is not a good taste we have in our mouth and our kids our competitors and have a lot of pride and we’ll be ready Friday.”
