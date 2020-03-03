On Tuesday, Plano ISD approved the hiring of Cody Moore as the next head football coach and athletic coordinator at Plano Senior High School.
Moore comes to Plano fresh off a four-year tenure molding upstart Denton Braswell into a playoff program. Named Braswell's first-ever head coach in 2016, Moore led the Bengals to one of the area's more impressive turnaround campaigns in 2019, upping their record from 3-7 to 9-3 – complete with a share of the District 7-5A Division II championship and a trip to the area round of the postseason.
"The job speaks for itself with the history and tradition that comes with it," Moore said. "Just being a small part of it is exciting to me and being at a place with the history and tradition that Plano Senior High has with all the great players and coaches that have come through. Being able to do the same thing that guys like coach (Tom) Kimbrough have done, it's such a tradition-rich program."
Just the fifth head football coach in Wildcat history, Moore brings 15 years of coaching experience to Plano, including previous stops at Rockwall, Mesquite Horn and Royse City. He takes over a Plano program that posted a 5-5 record last season and fell one win short of a playoff berth out of 9-6A.
"He brings so much experience from being a coordinator under coach Webb over at Rockwall and other places where he's been very successful, but he also did an amazing job producing in Braswell – starting that program and taking it to where it is today," said Jeff Smith, Plano ISD athletic director. "But more than his experience, coach Moore is a great leader and a great man. We're excited for Plano Senior High and for him to be the leader at that campus in the athletic department."
Moore will lead the Wildcats into brand-new pastures in 2020, joining Lewisville ISD, Coppell, Plano East and Plano West in 6-6A.
For continued coverage of Moore's hiring, check back at starlocalmedia.com.
