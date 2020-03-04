Less than 24 hours after being approved by the Plano ISD school board as the next head football coach at Plano Senior High School, Cody Moore is staying at Denton Braswell.
Denton ISD's Twitter account posted a video Wednesday afternoon of Moore addressing the Bengals' players, announcing his decision to continue coaching at Braswell.
Hey, @braswellhs, Coach Moore is not going anywhere!!! pic.twitter.com/8j4vEZtBrd— Denton ISD (@dentonisd) March 4, 2020
“I want to thank Plano ISD for the opportunity,” Moore said in a press release from Plano ISD. “However, after further consideration and prayer with my family, I have decided to stay in Denton and continue building what we started four years ago.”
Moore has coached at Braswell the past four seasons as the program's lone head coach. He guided the program to a 9-3 record last season, along with a share of the District 7-5A Division II championship and a trip to the area round of the postseason.
Moore looked to have penned the next chapter of his career in Plano, joining PISD administration during Tuesday's school board meeting for the approval of his hire.
“The job speaks for itself with the history and tradition that comes with it," Moore said following the meeting. "Just being a small part of it is exciting to me and being at a place with the history and tradition that Plano Senior High has with all the great players and coaches that have come through. Being able to do the same thing that guys like coach (Tom) Kimbrough have done, it's such a tradition-rich program."
“While we are disappointed, we are respectful of Coach Moore’s decision, which he feels is in the best interest of his family,” said Jeff Smith, PISD athletic director.
Smith will be working closely with campus administration, the coaching staff and student athletes of Plano Senior during this transitional period.
The district will move forward to fill this position as soon as possible.
