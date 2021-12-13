After eight seasons leading the Plano East football program, head coach and athletic director Joey McCullough is retiring from Plano ISD, the school district announced on Monday.
McCullough has coached the Panthers since 2014 and has worked in PISD since 1993. Prior to being named head coach at East, McCullough had a lengthy tenure as an assistant at Plano West under Mike Hughes.
“I have been blessed to coach for 31 years, 29 years in my hometown of Plano, Texas,” McCullough said via press release. “It has been my greatest privilege to serve as the head football coach/athletic director at Plano East Senior High School for eight years. I want to thank (Principal) George King and (PISD Athletic Director) Jeff Smith for all of their support and encouragement for myself and our program.
"I want to thank all of my coaching staff for their hard work and dedication to the team and to our players whom I love dearly. I am fortunate to be able to retire, which I am announcing today to pursue other opportunities down the road. I will always be a Plano East Panther at heart."
McCullough coached the Panthers to three playoff appearances over a four-span during his tenure (2015, 2016, 2018). East is coming off a 2-8 season that included a 1-6 run in District 6-6A.
PISD said that the search for the high school's next head football coach will begin immediately with the goal of naming McCullough's replacement by the spring.
“Coach McCullough has forged a legacy of passion and pride both as a student athlete and as our varsity head football coach and athletic director at Plano East," King said via press release. "Over the years, athletes, their families and our Eastside community have been inspired by his positive and caring spirit. We will forever be grateful for his outstanding work ethic and commitment to Plano East Senior High.”
