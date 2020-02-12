Plano Senior head football coach Jaydon McCullough, who had coached the Wildcats the past 12 seasons, has accepted a new position within Plano ISD, the school district announced on Wednesday.
A Plano alum, McCullough has worked in PISD since 1993 and served as a longtime assistant on the Wildcat football program's coaching staff before being promoted to head coach in 2008. During McCullough's tenure as head coach, Plano qualified for the playoffs seven times, including area-round appearances in 2008 and 2009, and posted a 70-60 overall record.
"Coach McCullough leaves a decades-long imprint on Wildcat football, going back even before his time as an educator and coach," said Sarah Watkins, Plano Senior High School principal, in a press release. "As a graduate of the program, Jaydon has a true passion for making a difference in the lives of our young athletes, and we will be forever grateful for his hard work and commitment to the Plano Wildcats."
Plano posted a 5-5 record last season, closing the year on a three-game losing streak to mark the program's second consecutive .500 campaign. The Wildcats had qualified for the postseason just once since 2014.
The school district's announcement comes amidst a whirlwind few months within the city following a 2019 season that saw no PISD football program qualify for the playoffs for the first time in 30 years. In November, longtime athletic director Gerald Brence announced his retirement -- an AD post that was filled last week with the hiring of former Prosper ISD assistant athletic director Jeff Smith.
Just eight days after Smith's hiring, the head coaching position for one of Texas high school football's legacy programs has come open.
PISD will begin the search to fill McCullough's post as head coach immediately. According to a press release from PISD, the school district plans on having a new coach in place by springtime.
