The Plano Senior football team hasn't lacked in elite running back talent over the years. Rising senior Tylan Hines is the latest, verbally committing to Navy on Sunday.
#AGTG COMMITED⚓️💙 pic.twitter.com/1PRrKrtffL— Tylan Hines📍 (@D1tylan25) June 21, 2020
Hines is entering his third varsity campaign with the Wildcats, looking to build off a pair of seasons that resulted in district-wide recognition. As a junior, Hines rushed for 1,082 yards and totaled 13 touchdowns on his way to an all-district first-team spot.
During his sophomore year, Hines rushed for 779 yards and totaled 11 touchdowns while splitting carries with current Illinois redshirt freshman Kyron Cumby. He was named 9-6A's offensive newcomer of the year.
Hines is the latest in a line of several acclaimed Plano rushers to lock up a spot on the Div. I college gridiron. Since 2009, that list includes Rex Burkhead, Brandon Stephens and Cumby.
