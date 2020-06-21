Tylan Hines

Plano Senior rising senior Tylan Hines verbally committed to the U.S. Naval Academy.

 Photo Courtesy of Dan Brown

The Plano Senior football team hasn't lacked in elite running back talent over the years. Rising senior Tylan Hines is the latest, verbally committing to Navy on Sunday.

Hines is entering his third varsity campaign with the Wildcats, looking to build off a pair of seasons that resulted in district-wide recognition. As a junior, Hines rushed for 1,082 yards and totaled 13 touchdowns on his way to an all-district first-team spot.

During his sophomore year, Hines rushed for 779 yards and totaled 11 touchdowns while splitting carries with current Illinois redshirt freshman Kyron Cumby. He was named 9-6A's offensive newcomer of the year.

Hines is the latest in a line of several acclaimed Plano rushers to lock up a spot on the Div. I college gridiron. Since 2009, that list includes Rex Burkhead, Brandon Stephens and Cumby.

