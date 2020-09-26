Not long removed from having to go 34 games in between wins, Plano West is 1-0 to begin Year Two of the Tyler Soukup era.
The Wolves started their season on a high note on Friday, shutting out Wylie for a 28-0 victory at Clark Stadium. It was the first time West had blanked an opponent since September 2008 against North Crowley.
Defensively, West held the Pirates to just 153 yards of offense, including just 20 yards allowed through the air. Wylie quarterback Cam Pruitt was limited to completions on just 4-of-12 attempts.
West, meanwhile, turned to senior Greg Draughn to quarterback the offense. He got the ball rolling with 10:20 left in the second quarter, making good on a fourth-down try by connecting with senior Jackson Stambaugh for a 50-yard touchdown for the game’s first points.
Senior running back Tabren Yates took over from there, scoring on rushes of 25 and 13 yards en route to a 22-carry, 114-yard performance in his first outing of 2020. Senior linebacker Jacob Stephens also found the end zone, capping the shutout with an 18-yard fumble return for a touchdown.
The Wolves return to Clark Stadium next week for a 7 p.m. Friday kickoff against North Mesquite.
Allen shakes off slow start vs. East
It took state-ranked Allen a few series to find its footing Friday against Plano East in the Tom Landry Classic, but the Eagles managed to settle in to the tune of touchdowns scored on six consecutive drives on their way to a 49-26 win over the Panthers.
East managed to strike first behind a 22-yard field goal from senior Ben Woodard before giving way to 21 unanswered points by Allen. Junior Jaylen Jenkins capitalized on an East turnover with a 10-yard rushing touchdown, senior quarterback General Booty followed suit with a 54-yard strike to senior Bryson Green and senior Jordan Johnson found the end zone for a 21-3 lead that Allen never relinquished.
Booty made his first start behind center for the Eagles, going 9-of-14 for 167 yards and a touchdown. Senior Jake Wolff also saw time at quarterback for Allen and was productive as well, tallying 159 passing yards and two scores on just 4-of-6 throwing.
He found senior Blaine Green for a pair of touchdowns on scores of 80 and 36 yards. Blaine Green totaled 132 yards and two touchdowns on three catches, while brother and fellow Oklahoma State commit Bryson Green managed two receptions for 61 yards and a score.
East was paced by the tandem of senior quarterback Dylan Hayden and junior running back Ismail Mahdi. Hayden tallied 233 yards through the air and 83 more on the ground plus a pair of touchdowns, and Mahdi totaled 197 yards of offense in his varsity debut.
The Eagles welcome state-ranked Atascocita next week at 7 p.m. Friday, while East seeks its first win when it visits Wildcat-Ram Stadium to take on Lake Highlands that same time.
Prosper rallies past Prestonwood, Lovejoy thumps JPII
Prestonwood Christian and John Paul II punched up in weight for their respective season openers, but were ultimately dealt the same fate. The Cardinals, fresh off an appearance in the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools state championship game, got behind big early in a 52-22 loss at Lovejoy, while the Lions fell short against Prosper 27-17.
Prestonwood built a 10-0 lead on the state-ranked Eagles early on behind a 34-yard touchdown from Maguire Martin to Ryan Rucker before Prosper responded with 14 unanswered. Noah Billings and Jackson Berry found the end zone on 24- and 7-yard runs, respectively, for a 14-10 halftime advantage.
The Lions fired back behind a 54-yard touchdown reception by Derek Eusebio in the third quarter, but those amounted to Prestonwood’s last points of the night. Martin threw for 213 yards and two touchdowns in the loss, while Prosper limited the Lions’ run game to just 1.6 yards per carry.
John Paul, meanwhile, used three different quarterbacks in its first outing of the year with Chase Washington, Hayden Ferguson and Drew Forkner all logging anywhere from 12-15 passes apiece. The trio combined for 313 passing yards and three touchdowns, but four total interceptions put the Cardinals on the defensive plenty against an efficient Lovejoy attack.
Tyler Bailey had six catches for 147 yards and a touchdown in his John Paul debut, while Nate Stafford and Jude Nucolaidis also found the end zone, but the Cardinals had a tough time keeping pace with Lovejoy quarterback RW Rucker, who completed 15 of his 20 passes for 296 yards and four touchdowns. Top receiver Reid Westervelt torched John Paul to the tune of seven catches for 189 yards and three touchdowns, and running back Noah Naidoo added 115 yards and a score on the ground to send the Leopards into the win column in their first game under new head coach Chris Ross.
