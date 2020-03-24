On Tuesday, Plano Senior High School introduced Todd Ford as the the Wildcats' next head football coach and athletics coordinator.
Wildcats, meet your new HFC...Todd Ford! Welcome to the family Coach Ford! Go Cats! https://t.co/S4A81C8i3x pic.twitter.com/r983A70XfM— Plano Football (@PlanoQBClub) March 24, 2020
Ford joins Plano following a four-year run at Lovejoy, where he led the Leopards to a 7-4 finish and a spot in the Class 5A Division II playoffs. During Ford's time at Lovejoy, the program posted a 24-20 record, highlighted by an eight-win campaign in 2018, and qualified for the playoffs three consecutive years.
In January, Ford resigned from his position to pursue new opportunities, per Lovejoy ISD.
Prior to joining Lovejoy, Ford spent six seasons as the head coach at Cedar Ridge – a stop that followed a successful run as the offensive coordinator at Southlake Carroll under Todd Dodge, where he was part of three state championship teams. Ford also coached under Dodge at the University of North Texas.
While coaching the Mean Green, Ford's offenses set UNT and Sun Belt Conference single-season records for pass attempts, pass completions and passing yards.
Ford's hiring by Plano marks just the fifth head football coach in program history. That process took a unique turn earlier this month when Plano ISD had initially hired Denton Braswell's Cody Moore, who less than 24 hours after being approved by the school board, announced that he was instead staying at Braswell.
Ford inherits a ball club that posted a 5-5 record in 2019 and fell one win short of the postseason. He takes over for Jaydon McCullough, who tallied a record of 70-59 over 12 seasons as the Wildcats' head coach.
Check back at starlocalmedia.com for more on Ford's hiring as the next Plano head football coach.
