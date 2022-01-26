On Wednesday, Plano ISD announced Tony Benedetto as the next head football coach and athletic coordinator at Plano East.
Benedetto was approved for the position during Tuesday's work session of the PISD Board of Trustees.
Benedetto joins PISD after a productive three-year run leading the Woodrow Wilson football program. During his tenure there, he led the Wildcats to a pair of playoff appearances and back-to-back winning seasons. Last year, Wilson posted an 8-3 record and finished in second place in District 6-5A Division I.
“We could not be more excited to welcome Coach Benedetto and his family to Plano East and Plano ISD. We know he will have an immediate impact with our kids, parents and community,” said Jeff Smith, PISD athletic director via press release. “When anyone meets Coach Benedetto, they will quickly see his passion for young people and athletics. As a third-year head football coach, he has already shown the ability to build a high-quality program that is successful on and off the field. As we move forward together, we look forward to supporting Coach Benedetto as he now leads our Plano East Panthers.”
According to PISD, Benedetto's influence spanned beyond the gridiron. During his time as Wilson's athletics coordinator, overall student participation in the school's athletics programs grew by more than 30%.
Prior to coaching at Wilson, Benedetto served as special teams coordinator at Mesquite Poteet and was the offensive coordinator at Spruce. He was named Dallas ISD's 2020-21 athletic coordinator of the year.
He takes over an East program in search of its first playoff appearance since 2018. The Panthers are coming off a 2-8 season, including a 1-6 run through 6-6A. East has won a combined three games over the past three seasons.
Former head coach Joey McCullough, who led the program to three playoff appearances during his eight seasons at the helm, announced his retirement from PISD in December.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.