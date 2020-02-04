At the Plano ISD Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday, Jeff Smith was approved to become Plano ISD’s next athletic director, replacing Gerald Brence who retired in December. Most recently serving as assistant athletic director in Prosper ISD, Smith brings 24 years of experience to the position.
During his leadership tenure in Prosper, Smith has seen two district championships, 64 academic all-state athletes, a number of regional appearances and a Top 10 spot in the University Interscholastic League’s (UIL) Lone Star Cup standings.
Prior to joining Prosper ISD, Smith served as head football coach and athletic coordinator at McKinney High School in McKinney ISD, taking teams to the playoffs two years in a row in 2017 and 2018.
With experience coaching various sports across boys and girls athletics, Smith’s active professional leadership profile includes membership in the Texas High School Coaches Association, the Texas Girls Coaches Association, the Texas Athletic Directors Association and the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association. He earned a bachelor of science degree in education from Baylor University.
Smith’s selection follows a search process that included an opportunity for community members to provide input into the qualities and experiences they wanted to see in the new athletics department head. The district heard from nearly 300 parents, staff members and other interested community members who offered feedback that helped develop the candidate profile, as well as inform questions asked by the selection committee.
“I would like to thank our community for providing a vital voice in this selection process,” said PISD Superintendent Sara Bonser. “Jeff Smith is an exceptional leader and a well-rounded mentor and coach, offering a breadth of diverse experiences including knowledge of our Plano ISD athletics structure. In his own words, Jeff aspires to be ‘a leader worth following,’ and I look forward to seeing not just how he leads our athletic program, but also how he develops our student athletes through strong, positive experiences.”
Smith has coached successful athletes and teams around North Texas and looks forward to returning to the district where he and wife, Kelli, began.
“My family and I could not be more excited about the opportunity to lead the athletic program in Plano ISD,” Smith said. “Plano ISD has an incredible tradition of excellence, and I look forward to serving the students, staff and parents of this great community.”
