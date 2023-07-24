USFL: New Jersey Generals at Birmingham Stallions

Apr 15, 2023; Birmingham, AL, USA; Birmingham Stallions kicker Brandon Aubrey (10) kicks a long field goal against the New Jersey Generals during the second half of a USFL football game at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

 Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys reported to training camp on Monday in Oxnard, Calif., and one of the team's more pivotal positional battles includes a former Plano soccer standout.

Plano alum Brandon Aubrey is attempting to make the jump to the NFL, signing with the Cowboys earlier this month to compete for the team's starting job at kicker.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags


Recommended for you

Load comments