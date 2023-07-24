Apr 15, 2023; Birmingham, AL, USA; Birmingham Stallions kicker Brandon Aubrey (10) kicks a long field goal against the New Jersey Generals during the second half of a USFL football game at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
The Dallas Cowboys reported to training camp on Monday in Oxnard, Calif., and one of the team's more pivotal positional battles includes a former Plano soccer standout.
Plano alum Brandon Aubrey is attempting to make the jump to the NFL, signing with the Cowboys earlier this month to compete for the team's starting job at kicker.
Aubrey is coming off a two-year run in the USFL, where he kicked for the Birmingham Stallions. He was among the league's top kickers, earning all-USFL honors at the position in 2022. Last season, he missed only one kick on 49 tries, going 14-of-15 on field goals and a perfect 35-of-35 on extra points as part of a second consecutive USFL championship run for Birmingham.
Whereas Aubrey has since made the transition to the gridiron, he starred on the soccer pitch during his high school and collegiate days. He graduated from Plano in 2013, playing for the Wildcats' boys soccer team as a freshman and sophomore.
Aubrey was named to the all-district team both years before continuing to ply his craft at the club level. He went on to play soccer in college with Notre Dame, earning all-conference and All-American honors before being drafted to the MLS in 2017 by Toronto FC.
Aubrey played soccer professionally in 2017 and 2018 before being selected by Birmingham four years later in the 2022 USFL draft.
The former soccer star's leg has served him well in football. Aubrey's Instagram page features videos of the kicker converting field goals from 60 yards.
He'll look to transition to kicking in the NFL back in the Metroplex with the Cowboys seeking a new starter at the position. Brett Maher put up a franchise-record 137 points last season but missed five extra points in the playoffs and chose not to re-sign with the club following the 2022-23 season, according to ESPN's Todd Archer.
Dallas entered training camp this week with Aubrey and Tristan Vizcaino as the team's two candidates to replace Maher for the upcoming season.
