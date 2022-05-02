Four players with connections to the Star Local Media coverage area have been ranked among the top prospects for the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft, which will be July 17-19 in Los Angeles.
Both Baseball America and MLB.com issued rankings in the past week about players to watch for the first-year player draft.
Plano has a pair of players on the list, Clark’s Anothny Silva and Trenton Shaw from Prestonwood.
Silva is ranked No. 190 and Shaw checked in at No. 278. Silva is a right-handed hitting shortstop whose defense has stood out in scouting reports. He is a TCU pledge.
Shaw is an Oklahoma State signee with a fastball between 89 and 92 miles per hour. The left-handed hurler stands at an imposing 6-foot-4, 230-pounds and already has three solid pitches: fastball, change-up and curveball.
Prosper’s Lucas Davenport has the height that both pros and colleges want at 6-foot-6. The right-hander has a fastball in the low 90s and has peaked at 94 miles per hour. At 205-pounds, he will add weight to his frame, whether it will be in the pros or at Texas A&M, where he has signed. Davenport is ranked No. 265 by Baseball America.
That brings us to a current Texas A&M pitcher in Micah Dallas. The Aubrey native is ranked 291 by Baseball America.
A junior for the Aggies, he is in his first year at the SEC school after starting his career at Texas Tech, where he pitched in the College World Series in 2019.
He was on the D1baseball.com Freshman All-American team that season and was a second-team Collegiate Baseball All-American pick in 2020. He left Lubbock after the 2021 season. He is 4-3 in 12 games for Texas A&M this spring.
Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.
