PWVB

Plano West senior Kate Mansfield (10) led the Lady Wolves in blocks last season with 98.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

As the 2023 season gets underway in high school volleyball, a trio of local programs garnered some early recognition from the Texas Girls Coaches Assocation.

The TGCA released its preseason rankings on Monday, and three of the area's top teams landed in the top 10—Frisco Wakeland and Lovejoy checked in at Nos. 4 and 5, respectively, in Class 5A, and Plano West made the cut at No. 8 in 6A.


For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments