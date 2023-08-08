As the 2023 season gets underway in high school volleyball, a trio of local programs garnered some early recognition from the Texas Girls Coaches Assocation.
The TGCA released its preseason rankings on Monday, and three of the area's top teams landed in the top 10—Frisco Wakeland and Lovejoy checked in at Nos. 4 and 5, respectively, in Class 5A, and Plano West made the cut at No. 8 in 6A.
Wakeland finished one win shy of a trip to the state tournament last season, falling in three sets to Frisco Reedy in the Region II-5A final. The Lady Wolverines went 33-5 on the year, including a 24-match win streak that carried into the postseason. Senior middle blocker and Star Local Media all-area blocker of the year Jessica Jones, an LSU pledge, leads the way for Wakeland after amassing 248 kills and 178 blocks last season.
Along the way, the Lady Wolverines got the better of perennial powerhouse Lovejoy in the regional semifinals. The Lady Leopards had their bid for a fourth straight state championship cut short but return plenty of firepower this time around. That includes setter Bethanie Wu, who accounted for 1,130 assists as a junior.
West, meanwhile, isn't short on experience after capturing a District 6-6A title last season and advancing three rounds deep in the playoffs. The Lady Wolves went 31-4 on the year and are led by California commit and senior Kate Mansfield, an all-district first-team middle blocker who totaled 192 kills and 98 blocks as a junior.
The TGCA tabbed Dripping Springs as the top-ranked team in 6A for the 2023 season, with defending state champion Colleyville Heritage topping the 5A list.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.