For the Plano boys soccer team, one of the benefits of being a senior-heavy roster is the ability to work out of spots like Friday's Class 6A state semifinal against Katy Seven Lakes.
For the second consecutive round of the postseason, the Wildcats faced a deficit -- and in the case of Friday, one that lingered past the midway point of the second half.
But Plano never lost its cool. Head coach Tex McCullough has lauded the composure of his group numerous times through Plano's resurgent 2022 campaign, and that paid off once again in the form of three goals scored by senior Nolan Giles, all coming within the final 19:20 of Friday's semifinal from Georgetown's Birkelbach Field, as the Wildcats secured a 3-2 comeback victory over the Spartans to advance to their first state final since 2009.
"This team is mentally tough," McCullough said. "We were down to Keller and I had to remind them of that at halftime, letting them know that we've been here lots of times. I said, 'If you don't believe, get on the bus because we can win this game.'"
It's a narrative McCullough has seen penned time and time again this season. Plano won playoff matches via shootout in the bi-district round against Denton Guyer and in the regional quarterfinals against Allen, and they rallied with two consecutive goals in the regional finals against Keller for a 2-1 overtime victory.
The veteran-savvy Wildcats conjured some more playoff magic on Friday, squaring an equalizer in the 62nd minute following a lengthy boot by senior Gage Wood. The ball sailed into the box and was headed into the back of the net by Giles to knot the count at 1-1.
"Once we got the first goal, I knew the game had changed. It was a beautiful goal and a beautiful play," McCullough said. "Gage was on fire tonight. He kept getting us through."
The Wildcats fed off that goal and seized their first lead of the night moments later with that same combination striking again. This time, it was Wood splitting a pair of Seven Lakes defenders in the box before slinging the ball to senior Michael Rogers, who then found Giles for the go-ahead score in the 71st minute.
The Wood-Giles connection wasn't finished. In the 78th minute, Wood fired a heavy shot on goal that deflected off the hands of Seven Lakes goalkeeper Anthony Gonzalez and made its way right to Giles in the box to complete the hat trick for the senior forward. Giles' three goals tied the most all-time in 6A boys state tournament history.
"I'm so proud of Nolan," McCullough said. "He kept telling me last week at the regional tournament, because I told him that he left like four goals on the board, and he told me that he was saving them for the semifinal, and then the dude scores three. He's very confident and I love that about him. He has that mindset."
It was a welcome resurgence for the Wildcats after Seven Lakes had initially seized a 1-0 lead in the 12th minute after drawing a penalty kick on a foul in the box. Aidan Morrison converted the try to put the Spartans ahead 1-0.
Despite possession time and shots veering in favor of Seven Lakes through the first 40 minutes, Plano found its footing in the second half. The Wildcats failed to generate a shot in the first half, only to produce six over the final 40 minutes.
"Their backs are really good at distributing the ball and we were letting them be too comfortable," McCullough said. "In the second half, we moved the defense all the way up to the half line and decided to press them. In the second half, we were putting it to them. I said, 'We're going to push up, we're going to attack more and not let them feel comfortable.' If we could go do that, I told that we would win the game."
Seven Lakes totaled nine shots in the loss, two of which were saved by Plano senior goalkeeper Henry Huffstetler. The Spartans pulled within one at 3-2 in the 78th minute on a free kick just outside the box, which was converted by Morrison.
The win puts Plano within reach of capturing its seventh UIL state championship. The Wildcats look to bring that goal to fruition at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Georgetown against Austin Lake Travis.
"This is where we've thought we should be since day one," McCullough said. "They were excited about the win tonight, but you can tell that they know it's not done. We have a monster of an opponent tomorrow in Lake Travis ... and it'll be an honor to compete against them. But we believe we can win, and I think we've shown that throughout the playoffs."
