ITALY — From the opening tip of Friday’s area playoff bout, the Plano Senior girls basketball team defended like its entire roster was on the floor.
The turnovers piled up quicker than the points for Killeen Ellison, who managed just six made field goals during the entirety of a 50-21 loss to the Lady Wildcats, who punched their ticket to the regional quarterfinals for the seventh time in the past eight seasons.
“We wanted to run a zone just to see if they could make some outside shots first. We can do a lot of things but I wanted to feel them out first,” said Rodney Belcher, Plano head coach. “Scouting them, it looked like they wanted to go inside a lot, so we wanted to try and force them to make shots and they weren’t really looking for those. We were fortunate to limit them to 21 points. I’m proud of the effort.”
It was a swarming performance by the Lady Wildcats, who hassled Ellison into 10 turnovers in the first quarter alone en route to a 12-3 lead through the opening frame. Plano never let its foot off the gas, holding the Lady Eagles nearly 15 minutes of game time in between made field goals after Ellison snagged a 2-0 lead on a put-back 45 seconds into the contest.
Senior Maggie Robbins fueled the defensive effort, racking up seven steals to go along with a game-high 13 points in the win. Late in the second quarter, the Plano point guard’s steal count (five) eclipsed Ellison’s total number of points scored (four).
“[Robbins] has been doing that since she was a freshman,” Belcher said. “She thrives on that and is a great leader. We’re blessed to have her in our program. She’s such a tough, young lady.”
Junior Mikayla Eddins got in her licks on defense as well, tallying five steals in the win. Junior Amaya Brannon added 10 points but suffered an ankle injury late in the third quarter. Belcher noted after the contest that Brannon said she expects to be ready to go for the Lady Wildcats’ third-round matchup against state-ranked Sachse, set for 7 p.m. Tuesday at Lovejoy.
Lady Panthers edged in OT
The Plano East girls have been dealt their share of learning experiences throughout an otherwise promising season. On Friday, however, that meant stomaching a bit of heartbreak.
Despite leading for 31 of the 32 regulation minutes of their area-round playoff game against state-ranked Harker Heights, the Lady Panthers saw their season slip away in a 62-60 overtime loss.
East led by as many as 12 points in the setback, catching fire beyond the arc with four 3-pointers in the opening stanza for a 25-15 lead by quarter’s end.
Harker Heights steadily chipped away, with East clinging to a 55-52 lead inside the final minute of the fourth quarter before head coach Jessica Linson was assessed a technical foul following a charge called on the Lady Knights.
“I got up, but I was talking one of my players to tell her to slow down and I guess [the referee] bumped into me. I’ll have to watch it on film to see exactly how it happened, but he said I was on the floor. He really didn’t talk to me about it,” Linson said.
Despite the initial charge call, Heights retained possession of the ball in what amounted to a four-point sequence after two made free throws by Angelique Morgan and a layup by Brielle Dorsey gave the Lady Knights their first lead of the ballgame — 56-55 with 30 seconds remaining.
East freshman Taylor Haggan split a pair of free throws to force overtime before the Lady Knights outscored East, 6-4, in the extra period. The Lady Panthers, who played with a lead for nearly all of regulation, trailed for all but 10 seconds in overtime.
“This is just a taste. We’ve only just begun,” Linson said. “What they’re feeling right now, I want them to keep it. I want them to feel this so it makes them hungrier next year.”
Sophomore Kayla Cooper led East with 14 points as one of four double-digit scorers for the team. Haggan added 12 points, while sophomore Ada Anamekwe logged 11 points and sophomore Tiana Amos scored 10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.