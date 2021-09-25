An 11-point halftime deficit wound up being the spark the Hebron football team needed to find the win column for the first time all season.
The Hawks shut out Plano East over the final two quarters on Friday and scored 22 consecutive points to post a 29-18 victory from Hawk Stadium and improve to 1-0 in district (1-3 on the season). The Panthers, meanwhile, dipped to 1-3 with the loss.
Early on, momentum resided with East. After falling behind 7-6 in the first quarter following a 44-yard touchdown from Hebron’s Jacob Buniff to Cobye Baldwin, the Panthers took control with a run of 18 consecutive points for an 18-7 halftime lead. Buzz Flabiano converted a 45-yard field goal for a 9-7 advantage early in the second quarter before the Panthers tacked on a safety and a 50-yard touchdown run by Ismail Mahdi.
The Hawks chipped away to begin the second half, cutting into the Panther lead behind a 1-yard touchdown run by Buniff and then forcing a turnover on downs on a goal-line stand by the Hebron defense. The Hawks capitalized to the tune of a 98-yard drive, punctuated by a 3-yard touchdown pass from Buniff to Carter Brock for a 21-18 advantage.
Hebron added a safety of its own in the fourth quarter and solidified the win with 2:39 to play following a 17-yard interception return for a touchdown by Trenton Bronaugh. The defensive back’s takeaway was one of four turnovers forced by the Hawks’ defense, complementing an offense that totaled 430 yards in the win.
Buniff passed for 339 yards and two touchdowns, while Baldwin paced the receiving corps with 120 yards and a score. Mahdi was stout in defeat with 174 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Coppell distances from Plano
Fresh off its bye week, the Coppell football team began District 6-6A play with a bang.
Junior Ike Odimegwu rushed for 33 yards on six carries with three going for touchdowns in a 35-13 victory for the Cowboys at Buddy Echols Field on Friday.
While Coppell held a slim 399-343 total yards advantage, it converted a pair of Plano fumbles into short touchdown drives, needing to cover only 19 yards before rushing scores from junior quarterback Jack Fishpaw and Odimegwu.
Plano (1-3 overall, 0-1 district) had the ball first, using eight plays and just over two minutes of game clock before punting to Coppell (2-2, 1-0).
The Wildcats didn’t see the ball for another seven minutes.
The Coppell methodically moved the ball up the field on its first drive, using 19 plays and 83 yards to reach the end zone. One play after a penalty on the Wildcats gave the Cowboys a fresh set of downs, Odimegwu ran in from the 2 for a 7-0 Coppell lead.
Plano’s offense didn’t gain any yards on either of its first two plays on the ensuing drive, and on third down, Coppell recovered a Grant Garcia fumble at the Wildcat 18-yard line. Three plays later, Fishpaw ran 12 yards for a touchdown and a 14-0 Cowboy lead with 38 ticks left in the first quarter.
Fishpaw completed 20-of-32 passes for 145 yards while junior Blake Robbins carried the ball 12 times for 92 yards.
Now trailing by two possessions, Plano used runs of 4 and 39 yards by Kameron Jones to set up a 32-yard touchdown pass from Garcia to Michael Dorsey.
Dorsey’s catch cut Coppell’s lead to 14-7 just 37 seconds into the second quarter.
Garcia completed 8-of-24 through the air for 177 yards and two touchdowns – both to Dorsey, who caught five balls for 134 yards. Jones rushed 13 times for 94 yards.
It remained a one-score game until the third quarter.
Another long drive helped Coppell to regain a two-touchdown advantage. Starting from their 4-yard line, the Cowboys drove 96 yards and used 18 plays. Senior Landry Fee capped off the long drive with a 1-yard touchdown for a 21-7 Coppell lead.
A muffed punt by Plano in the final minute of the third quarter gave Coppell another short field. Odimegwu ran for a 2-yard touchdown with 44 seconds left in the frame for a 28-7 Cowboy lead.
The Wildcats remained within striking distance after Dorsey hauled in a 61-yard touchdown pass just 10 seconds into the fourth quarter.
But Coppell finished off Plano late in the fourth quarter. Odimegwu ran from 16 yards out for his third score of the game and a 35-13 Cowboy lead.
Coppell will look to make it two straight wins Friday when the Cowboys travel to Clark Stadium to take on Plano West. Plano will host Marcus on Thursday, also at Clark. Kickoff for both games is set for 7 p.m.
-David Wolman contributed to this story
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.