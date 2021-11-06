Trailing at the half 21-17 on Friday, Plano West unloaded for 23 consecutive points over the final two quarters to close out its 2021 campaign with a 40-21 win over rival Plano at Clark Stadium.
The Wolves did so by leaning on a run game that accounted 331 yards in the win. West had three different players log at least 75 rushing yards on Friday — Suwi Musanda led the effort with 92 yards and a touchdown, quarterback Vance Feuerbacher ran for 90 yards and two scores, and Gael Aguirre also found the end zone twice to go along with 77 yards.
All three scored during West’s big second half on Friday, initially taking the lead with 7:44 remaining in the third quarter on a 13-yard Aguirre run and never looking back.
The Wolves’ defense even mixed in a safety, tackling Plano in the end zone with 4:14 remaining in the fourth quarter for a 33-21 lead. Moments later, Feuerbacher polished the season-ending win with a 50-yard touchdown run.
The Wildcats were shut out in the second half after building a lead through two quarters. Totaling 291 yards in the loss, Plano was paced by 89 rushing yards and two touchdowns from Josh Campbell. Michael Dorsey logged 52 receiving yards and a score as the favored target of quarterback Austin Gonzalez, who passed for 84 yards in the loss.
West concludes its season at 4-6 overall and 2-5 in district, one spot above Plano (2-8, 1-6) in the final 6-6A standings.
Marcus WR’s big night fuels 6-6A title win over East
After a couple early-season hiccups, the Marcus football team appears to be rounding into form at the perfect time — and now has another district championship to show for it.
On Thursday, the Marauders clinched third straight district title after cruising past Plano East 47-13 from Kimbrough Stadium.
Marcus put Thursday's ballgame out of reach with a 24-point third quarter to build a 47-6 lead on the Panthers, and thanks in part to the senior quarterback-receiver duo of Jaxxon Warren and Dallas Dudley.
Warren threw for 252 yards and three touchdowns, two of which went to Dudley, who caught eight balls for 138 yards in the win. Dudley also achieved a career milestone on Thursday, becoming the Marauders’ all-time receiving leader. According to the Marcus Football Twitter account, Dudley reached 2,452 yards and counting for his varsity career.
Warren and Dudley connected on a pair of 33-yard touchdown strikes, while the quarterback also found junior Ashton Cozart for a 13-yard score in the first quarter as part of a 15-0 start for the Marauders.
Senior Walker Well added a 1-yard touchdown run as Marcus went on to lead at the half, 23-6. The Panthers’ lone first-half points came on 33- and 34-yard field goals by senior Buzz Flabiano during the second quarter.
East enjoyed the return of senior Ismail Mahdi, who was back in action after suffering a knee injury in the Panthers’ ballgame against Plano on Oct. 22. Mahdi’s duties were limited to pass-catching on Thursday, posting five catches for 53 yards.
Meanwhile, junior Xavier Franco paced the East backfield with 25 carries for 118 yards as the Panthers dipped to 2-8 on the season and 1-6 in district.
Marcus (8-2, 6-1) now turns its sights to the Class 6A Division II playoffs where it will enter as the top seed from 6-6A. The Marauders will draw a familiar foe in Prosper at a date and time to be determined — the two sides collided in the bi-district round last season with the Eagles taking a 38-19 victory to spoil a then-unbeaten year by Marcus.
