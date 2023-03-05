JPII girls basketball Lydia Cooke-Wiggins

John Paul II senior Lydia Cooke-Wiggins, right, has been an integral piece in the Lady Cardinals' back-to-back TAPPS 6A state championship runs.

After claiming the second TAPPS state championship in program history last season, the John Paul II girls basketball team came back even better this year.

The Lady Cardinals polished off a 33-4 record on Feb. 24 with a commanding 65-48 victory over rival Bishop Lynch in the 6A state final. In defending its championship, John Paul closed the season on a 15-game winning streak, with only one of those contests decided by single digits.

