GRAND PRAIRIE -- What began as a stalemate between the Plano West and Marcus boys golf teams on Tuesday turned in a gradual show of force by the reigning District 6-6A champions at Tangle Ridge Golf Club.
The Wolves defended their conference championship thanks to a strong second day in Grand Prairie, firing the tournament's only team-wide round of less than 300 -- collectively shooting a 294 on Tuesday to best the Marauders by 10 strokes in the pursuit of the 6-6A championship.
"I think the wind kind of determined a bit of what happened today. Our kids did a really good job today and so did theirs," said Joe Cravens, West head coach. "They've got a lot of really good players over there. I think the wind took over a bit and our kids were able to battle through it. Once that momentum began to turn about halfway through the round, our kids were able to finish it out."
Battling winds that vacillated between 20-30 mph, the Wolves impressed on Tuesday by shooting the only round under 300 of any team on hand at Tangle Ridge.
Three of the five golfers in West's top lineup turned in a lower score on Day Two, and ironically enough, that didn't even include a resounding effort atop the leaderboard by Matt Comegys. West's senior anchor fired off rounds of 67 and 69 -- the only two sub-70 totals of the entire tournament -- to finish at 136 and 8-under par on his way to a district championship.
Comegys was unfazed by the windy conditions, building a 10-shot lead between himself and second-place finisher Trevor Algya of Marcus (71-75, 146). For comparison's sake, 10 shots separated Algya from the tourney's 16th-place finishers.
"[Comegys is] just a solid kid. You never see a change of emotion in that kid. He just plays and plays and plays, and he has been a great leader for us," Cravens said.
West and Marcus otherwise decorated the top 10 spots on the leaderboard, accounting for nine of the top 11 finishers at the district tournament. Joining Comegys in the Wolves' championship lineup was Ethan Fang in third place (78-73, 153), Jayden Song in fifth (75-78, 153), Alex Huang in eighth (80-74, 154) and Davis Miller in 18th (80-78, 158).
Marcus, meanwhile, showcased its depth behind strong outings by Awesome Burnett in fourth place (74-78, 152), Kenneth Melendrez in fifth (78-75, 153), Sam Pampling in fifth (77-76, 153) and Jack Kash in 22nd (79-81, 160).
Both teams automatically qualify for the Region I-6A tournament, scheduled for April 18-19 back at Tangle Ridge.
"I'm excited for us. I think we've got a really good shot," Cravens said. "Our district is really tough with a lot of great teams and players, and I think that should have us prepared for regionals. Lucky for us, we'll be right back here, too."
The Marauders won't be alone in their return to Grand Prairie, as teammate Sunay Jay, the top performer in Marcus' 'B' lineup, booked his own trip to regionals after winning a play-in hole to determine the district's two individual regional qualifiers. Jay shot identical rounds of 77 and 77 as part of a four-way tie for eighth place at 154 that included Hebron's Jace Boslow and Coppell's Alex Ahn.
Those three vied for two regional spots, which went to Jay and Boslow following the play-in hole.
Boslow headlined a third-place team finish for the Hawks, who totaled scores of 306 and 315 to finish at 621 over two days. Hebron's top four players all finished within two strokes of one another for the tournament, with Boslow followed by Carter Patterson (74-81, 155), Brandon Lee (78-78, 156) and Hubert Kim (81-75, 156).
As a team, the Hawks finished three strokes ahead of fourth-place Coppell (311-313, 624) thanks to a top-10 finish from Ahn. Teammates Rithvik Shroff (87-77, 155) and Kai Kohli (78-77, 155) both cracked the top 15 after tying for 12th place.
Flower Mound rounded out the top five after posting a two-day score of 631 in fifth place. The Jaguars' effort was paced by Nathan Stiltner and Chase Kisver, who tied for 18th place at 158.
Plano East finished 11th overall as a team, totaling a 691. Garrett White was a bright spot for the Panthers, finishing in a three-way tie for 25th place after carding a 161.
Plano, meanwhile, was one rung below in 12th place at 720. Oscar Barragan cracked the top 30 after finishing in a four-way tie for 28th place at 162.
Lewisville followed in 13th place at 757. The Farmers' top performer at the tournament was Jordan Srubar, whose two-day total of 167 was good for 39th place.
