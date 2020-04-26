With ambitions of playing college basketball since the fifth grade, Prestonwood Christian senior Morgan Hervey made that dream a reality on Tuesday.
A multi-year all-district and all-state selection over four years on varsity, Hervey looks to carry her success with the Lady Lions onto the college hardwood after committing to Loyola University New Orleans. Hervey announced her decision on Twitter, which culminated a recruiting process that had been ongoing for the last couple years of her high school career.
“It’s really relieving, honestly. With the coronavirus situation, it’s just nice to know that there’s still a light at the end of the tunnel,” Hervey said. “Over this is over, I’ll be set and ready to start the rest of my life.”
It’ll come at a school Hervey is plenty familiar with, initially visiting Loyola in December. While there, she practiced with the team on top of the usual recruitment benchmarks like a campus tour and spending time in the dorms. It all resonated with Hervey in her first-ever college visit, and that interest was reciprocated from the Loyola coaching staff by staying in touch with the Prestonwood forward every week afterwards.
“It meant a lot. I didn’t really know what to expect because that was my first visit ever. It was nice to see them still keeping me in mind, especially with everything that’s going on right now,” Hervey said. “Even with the virus going on, they still called me every Tuesday. Coach Kris (Seigenthaler) would always call and let me know where they were and showed a lot of transparency. It was very cool to know that she was trying to be straightforward with me and my family.”
Hervey lauded Loyola’s commitment to academics as another vital part of her decision, as she embarks on a pre-med track with hopes of one day becoming a pediatrician. She’ll get to marry those academic aspirations with basketball.
“They put academics above everything else, which was important to me and my family. I liked knowing that I could play basketball while still graduating with a high degree,” Hervey said.
Hervey noted that she had a visit to Trinity University, based in San Antonio, scheduled before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down colleges around the state. Having to tour the school virtually instead, Hervey had also received interest from schools like Oklahoma Baptist, Ottawa, Southeastern Oklahoma State and Ouachita Baptist before committing to Loyola.
Much of that attention came over the back half of Hervey’s high school career when she worked her way back to being a college prospect despite having her sophomore year ended prematurely by an ACL injury.
“It was really, really tough. When I first got hurt and went down, I was in denial. I was just thinking that I’d be back in a couple weeks and all I’d have to do was relax it,” Hervey said. “As soon as I got the news, I was just thinking about getting back to work after my surgery and doing physical therapy. That was six to eight months and after that I had to do more strengthening exercises with our school trainer, Danny Nafey, who really helped me. The whole thing took about 11 months and was pretty tough for me mentally.”
Returning to action by mid-January 2019, Hervey looked no worse for the wear — earning a spot on the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools all-state team despite just 12 games played. As a senior, Hervey helped steer the Lady Lions to a state runner-up finish after averaging 8.2 points and 5.8 rebounds — rewarded for her efforts with all-district, all-state, all-tournament and academic all-state commendation.
“I consider myself an all-around player. I can either be down in the post or shooting outside at the wing. Whatever [Loyola asks] me to do, I’m ready to provide either way,” Hervey said.
Excited to begin her college career, Hervey hasn’t taken her foot off the gas since her senior season ended — even during the coronavirus pandemic. Despite Prestonwood being closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year, Hervey has still managed to stay active by working out with her uncle, former Dallas Maverick Sam Perkins, as she gears up for Loyola.
"We go to his house and he has a court in the back that we use, and I’m so thankful for that. If it wasn’t for that, I don’t know what I would do,” Hervey said.
