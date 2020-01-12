The past decade of Prestonwood Christian basketball has featured a who’s who of hardwood luminaries, including a current NBA pro and numerous four- and five-star prospects — all of whom had a hand in the litany of state championships that line the walls of the school’s gymnasium.
Those titans are scattered all throughout the program history books, but when it comes to the art of putting the ball in the basket, Jordan Webster stands above them all.
As Webster prepares to lead the Prestonwood girls through the district minefield, she’ll do so in the midst of a historic senior season — one that recently landed her at the very top of the school’s all-time scoring list.
Webster achieved the feat on Dec. 30 — scoring 22 points in the Lady Lions’ championship game at the Surf ’N Slam tournament in San Diego, Calif., against Woodinville to surpass Prestonwood legend and current New York Knick Julius Randle. Webster’s performance upped her career total to 2,065 points — a mark she has since swelled to 2,120 heading into Tuesday’s district opener against John Paul II.
Randle concluded his storied Prestonwood career with 2,056 points scored, with the remainder of the top five featuring Webster’s older brother Justin at 2,001, as well as alums Zach Peters (1,922) and Schnider Herard (1,727).
“To me, it’s pretty surreal to be able to pass names like Julius Randle, my brother, Zach Peters, and Schnider. My dad worked out all of them, so to pass them is just an amazing feeling and accomplishment for myself,” Webster said.
Entrenched in her fourth year on varsity, Webster’s banner season is on pace to produce a myriad of career-high numbers — from 23.5 points per game to 2.6 assists and 4.3 steals. She’s the tip of the spear for a Prestonwood team that currently sits at No. 6 in the state, according to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.
“I just want to win. It’s never been about beating a record or anything. It’s a good feeling to do so, but that was never a mission,” Webster said. “I just want to win the game. Whoever has it going — I don’t care who it is, even if you’re a freshman or sophomore — then I’ll get you the ball. [Head coach Holly Mulligan] would always remind me how close I was, but for me it wasn’t a big mission.”
It’s nevertheless an accolade Webster is grateful for, given the level of respect she carries for the alumni whose company she now shares. Given Webster’s road to the high school hardwood, it’s also a pretty fitting accomplishment.
Webster said that scoring has always come natural in her family — after all, Justin Webster was previously Prestonwood’s No. 2 career scoring leader before being overtaken by his younger sister. Webster attributes those scoring genes to her father, Jeff, who averaged nearly 18 points per game on over 52% shooting during his college career at the University of Oklahoma before being selected in the second round of the 1994 NBA draft.
“[My dad] taught us to play both sides of the floor, but on offense it was all about not just being a shooter but a scorer as well,” Webster said. “You have to be able to score at all three levels and that’s something we worked on a ton.”
Having a brother who shared a love for the game — Justin is currently a freshman on the University of Hawaii’s men’s basketball team — only helped foster Jordan’s development.
“We always played 1-on-1 growing up. We’d always play until I won, so sometimes we’d be out there for a while and sometimes not,” Webster said.
Webster has carried that scorer’s mentality with her during every chapter of her basketball career, no matter the level of competition. If there was an exception, it was during her freshman year at Prestonwood — a season where Webster earned all-district second team while trying to adapt to a more physical, faster-paced game that she had previously seen.
That all changed at the beginning of her sophomore year. Squaring off against Saginaw Chisholm Trail in the Lady Lions’ season opener on Nov. 7, 2017, Webster scored 30 points in a 54-43 win and never looked back.
“We designed a lot of our offense around her being the scorer,” Mulligan said. “We talked with her about averaging 20 points per game, especially when I saw her shooting form and technique.”
Mulligan, whose first year at Prestonwood coincided with Webster’s sophomore season, remembers being impressed by Webster’s work ethic and her attention to detail in honing the game’s fundamentals. The results followed, as Webster went on to average 19.5 points as a sophomore and 19.4 as a junior — earning Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools all-state honors both years.
As a senior, Webster has elevated that scoring clip by 4.0 points per game while shooting career-high marks from both the field (44%) and behind the 3-point line (37%) — no small feat for any basketball player.
“We’ve worked on making her more of a driver and a slasher. Early on, she would get to the line some but a lot of her scoring came on things like one-dribble pull-ups and outside shooting,” Mulligan said. “We worked a lot of 10-footers, 12-footers and all over the floor. We wanted her to have so much in her bag that defenders wouldn’t know what she was going to do.”
Webster’s scoring prowess translates beyond the high school hardwood as well. Over the summer, she averaged 15.5 points with her club team, Pro Skills, at Nike Nationals — the ninth-highest scoring average in the 17-and-under tournament — on 58.3% shooting to go along with 2.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals.
Carrying that over to her senior season, Webster has done nothing but scale the Prestonwood record books. It wasn’t until that final week in 2019 when in the span of three days, she passed both her older brother and Randle in the career scoring books.
“I haven’t talked with [Randle] in a while, but growing up I would always watch him in the gym and watch my dad work him out. Just to see him accomplish all that he has and to now come from behind and beat that is a pretty awesome feeling,” Webster said.
Along the way, Randle helped lead a trio of state championship runs. Webster, who has been to the state tournament each of her previous three years on varsity, is hopeful she’ll be able to end her high school career by capturing her first.
“Our biggest goal is to win state, but our weekly goals are taking this one game at a time. We want to be district champs, of course, and our first game is John Paul,” Webster said. “Beforehand, we’ve been working on what we can do to beat them and how to make our weaknesses stronger. We just want to come out with a win whatever it takes. It’ll take everyone to beat them.”
“She uses everything to the greater good. It’s a huge accomplishment, but she doesn’t let it go to her head and she’s just using as fuel to go and win state,” Mulligan added. “All she wants to do is win state her senior year and hang a banner.”
