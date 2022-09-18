Jadyn Livings

Prestonwood Christian junior Jadyn Livings received TAPPS all-state honors as a sophomore after helping lead the Lady Lions to a state runner-up finish.

 Photo courtesy of Steve Sickman

After falling one win short of a Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools state championship last season, the Prestonwood Christian volleyball team is on a mission.

The Lady Lions improved to 25-1 on the season after outlasting rival Bishop Lynch in a five-set thriller on Tuesday. The win marked Prestonwood's 12th in a row, and the program's big year has received attention on a national scale with the country's No. 3 spot in the latest USA Today/AVCA high school rankings.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

