After falling one win short of a Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools state championship last season, the Prestonwood Christian volleyball team is on a mission.
The Lady Lions improved to 25-1 on the season after outlasting rival Bishop Lynch in a five-set thriller on Tuesday. The win marked Prestonwood's 12th in a row, and the program's big year has received attention on a national scale with the country's No. 3 spot in the latest USA Today/AVCA high school rankings.
The Lady Lions are doing so with a roster comprised of mostly juniors and sophomores, many of whom played prominent roles in the team's state runner-up finish last season. One of those is junior Jadyn Livings, an all-state first-team hitter building off her big sophomore season with hopes to leading Prestonwood back to the top.
In this week's student-athlete profile, Livings discusses the Lady Lions' productive season, the motivation drawn from last year's finish, and how she goes about preparing for a game.
SLM: Congrats on the way you and the rest of the team have played so far. What do you attribute to the success this group has been able to achieve up to this point in the season?
JL: Definitely hard work. We work really hard at practice and it also helps some of us have played club together for awhile. We are very comfortable with each other on the court and trust each other.
SLM: When you think back to how last season ended, how much of a motivator was that state runner-up finish for the team?
JL: It’s an awful feeling to start that game out as strong as we did and not be able to finish it. We never want to feel that way again. So we have definitely been working on mental toughness, limiting our mistakes, and finishing strong this season.
SLM: For as large as this team's junior class is, what is the bond like between you and the other juniors on the team?
JL: We are very close. Many of us have known each other and played together since we were 7-8 years old. We are all super supportive of each other but also push each other to play better and improve our game on the court. It’s just a really great dynamic.
SLM: Thinking back to last season, how do you feel like you've grown as a player since your sophomore year?
JL: Coach (Ryan) Mitchell coming to PCA was one of the best things for me as a player. He put a lot on me to be a leader and to push for the best. But it was never in a way where I felt pressured, he made me believe that when I work hard I can rise to the occasion and be the player my team needs me to be.
I grew a lot mentally and emotionally as a player last year and really started to understand what I was capable of on the court.
SLM: How long have you been playing volleyball and what do you enjoy most about the sport?
JL: I started playing volleyball when I was 6 years old with Cari at PSA. I wanted to play because she was playing and we loved doing everything together.
I enjoy so many things about the sport, but if I have to pick one it would be being with my teammates. I love my team and a positive team dynamic is really important to me. I really feel like if you can’t get along off the court, your success on the court is going to be limited – and I love to win.
SLM: Who are some of the biggest influences on your growth as a volleyball player?
JL: Definitely my coaches here at PCA and my club coaches at [Texas Advantage Volleyball]. But also my parents and my family. A lot of my family members have played professional sports. My aunt, Isabelle, that plays for the Wings really inspires me and helps to keep me encouraged.
I have really great examples of what being an elite athlete looks like and that really helps me keep everything in perspective and understand what I’m working towards.
SLM: Do you have any sort of pregame ritual?
JL: My pregame ritual really starts right after I finish a game. I think about everything I did right and wrong in a game and think about what I need to fix before the next game. I really like to listen to music and just kind of relax before a game. I try to visualize exactly what I need to do in order to win that particular game while I am stretching and warming up.
