ADDISON -- The Plano boys basketball team didn't amass a 33-0 record by accident. The Wildcats survived close games, overtime thrillers and got the better of multiple opponents who were state-ranked throughout the season.
Plano came close to adding another memento to its historic 2022 campaign but had a late comeback fall one basket short in a 58-56 loss to Lake Highlands on Friday in the area round of the Class 6A playoffs, held at Loos Field House.
A rare second-round meeting between teams ranked in the state's top 10 by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches, No. 8 Lake Highlands handed No. 7 Plano the lone setback on a 33-1 season.
"It's easy to talk to a group like this, even after a game like that. You just have to remind them of who they are and how one game doesn't define them," said Dean Christian, Plano head coach. "It hurts right now, but when you're able to put everything in perspective with what they've done, even tonight with how they fought back and showed their true character and grit, it's a lot to be proud of."
Plano conjured that resilience amid something it has seldom faced this season: a double-digit deficit. Lake Highlands used a 9-0 run in the fourth quarter to open up a 52-40 lead with 2:30 remaining in the fourth quarter following a corner triple by Kyle Moran.
Plano steadily chipped away, capitalizing on some opportunistic defense and some shaky free throw shooting by Lake Highlands to post a 12-2 run. Junior Justin McBride was the catalyst -- he scored 12 of his team-high 16 points in the fourth quarter, including a difficult make from beyond the arc with 40 seconds left to close the gap to 54-52.
"He was unbelievable and I didn't expect any less from him. He's used to winning and he knows games like these are never over," Christian said. "To me, he's a five-star. When he gets to his spot, he's going to make the shot and it doesn't take much time to do that. He showed a lot of big-time maturity and really relied on his training to get us back into it."
It was as close as Plano would get, however, despite some anxious moments at the wire. Plano cut the deficit to 57-54 with 11 seconds remaining before sending Moran to the line. The senior guard missed the first shot but made the second to nudge the lead to 58-54.
Plano quickly responded with a lay-in by senior Robert Hall with four seconds remaining, but Lake Highlands was content to let the remainder of the game clock run out to secure the win.
"That's a team that has been in a lot of fights and a lot of games like this, and I think we were building up to that point," Christian said. "When you're playing teams like Richardson twice, you're being put in some different situations and learning how to work through them and moving on to the next play. We were a little too emotional in the first half and it took us some time."
Plano led for the majority of an otherwise defensive first half. One of the rare teams capable of matching Plano's cadre of size and length inside, Lake Highlands was plenty disruptive in deterring Plano from getting to the rim. Big man Samson Aletan swatted away layups on two of Plano's first three possessions.
Plano, meanwhile, did what it could to bother Lake Highlands star sophomore Tre Johnson early on, leading by as many as five points at 22-17 in the first half. Seniors Robert Hall and Elijah Brown recorded blocks of their own on the blue-chip prospect, and Brown even managed a clean strip of the ball when defending Johnson alone near half court.
But Plano's physicality came at a price, as Lake Highlands racked up trips to the foul line. Johnson was especially active from the charity stripe, finding his groove from the second quarter on and going on to score a game-high 28 points, including nine in the fourth quarter.
"[Johnson] is right up there with the great ones we've seen. We've seen teams with great players and you just have to do your best to hold them," Christian said. "You stay vigilant, double when you can and do all the things you can to curb them. You won't stop them. You're just trying to get them off their game, and anytime you can hold a team like this in the 50s, you give yourself a chance to win."
Plano held a 23-22 lead at the half, but it was a pair of runs by Lake Highlands that doubled as the most pronounced stretches of offense by either team on Friday. Turnovers got the better of Plano during those moments, as well as difficulties finishing inside, which led to to run-outs and the kind of transition attack that Plano had inflicted on many an opponent throughout the season.
Lake Highlands strung together 12 consecutive points in the third quarter to build a 34-25 lead before Plano answered on a 3-pointer by senior Xavier Williams. And once McBride bullied his way inside for a put-back midway through the fourth to make it 43-40, Lake Highlands responded with a 9-0 run sparked by Johnson.
"We just weren't executing and we were watching the game instead of playing it. We weren't able to get into what we want to do," Christian said. "There have been games where in those kinds of situations we could execute and cognitively do the things we needed to do. We just had too many turnovers during those stretch runs."
McBride's late heroics were complemented by 13 points from Williams, and eight from both Hall and Brown. Moran was the only other double-digit scorer for Lake Highlands, posting 10 following his game-sealing free throw.
"I didn't think [their length] was so much of a problem as it was our decision-making," Christian said. "We just weren't as good as we needed to be tonight, and you can't overcome that against a team like this. They're too good. They got the ball to the guy they needed to get it to when they made their runs and we weren't necessarily able to do that. We took some tough shots and you just can't have those in a game like this."
