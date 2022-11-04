Plano West senior Hogan Heikkinen got a taste of what it meant to compete at the Class 6A state meet last season, helping the Wolves to a seventh-place finish.
Heikkinen qualified for state once again this year, thanks to running a 16:06.2 to finish 18th overall at the Region I-6A meet on Oct. 24.
The Wolves' standout distance runner was in action on Friday at Round Rock's Old Settler's Park, and prior to competing at state, Heikkinen discussed takeaways from racing in that meet last year, goals for this year's race, and the influence of old brother and West alum Hudson Heikkinen.
SLM: What did you learn from the experience of getting to race in the state meet last year?
HH: The experience of running at state is unlike any race of the year — it's what all the hard work and early mornings add up to.
Last year, having been at state taught me that this is one of the biggest stages and all the hard work leads to running against the state's best.
Also, it taught me that results come with hard work as well as the layout of the course as a whole.
SLM: How are you preparing for this year's state meet?
HH: I’m preparing for this year's state meet just like any race of the season, getting ready with solid workouts that tune me up for the big day. However, I will remain consistent in the way I prepare by going over the course and eating the same healthy foods I’ve been eating.
SLM: What goals and times do you have in mind for the race?
HH: The goal is to aim for the podium — like anyone competing for this race, everyone is looking for their best performance. When it comes to time, I believe that that will come with a hard effort and really aiming for good placement. I’m not necessarily aiming for a certain time, but I would like to hit the low-15 range.
SLM: How long have you been running cross country and what got you into the sport?
HH: I’ve been running cross country competitively for four years now. Starting as a freshman, I have been improving steadily each year.
Getting into this sport started in middle school when we would only race once every couple of weeks. After some decent performances, I thought high school track and cross country would be a good idea.
Also, having a brother who ran on the team before me influenced my into joining the Plano West team.
SLM: Speaking of which, how much of an influence has your older brother, Hudson, been on your development as a runner?
HH: As a runner, Hudson has influenced me a lot, whether that’s training or the example he set as a leader of the team. As I have been running he has always been there for me and has motivated me to be the best I can be.
Also, his impressive performances have motivated me to push for my goals and not let my goals be untouched.
SLM: What is the most challenging part of a typical cross country race?
HH: The difficulty of running is unlike any other sport. The battle between you and your body and battle between you and your mind.
The most challenging part of a cross country would be the battle between the mind — this fight is constant and necessary to reach the much desired goal.
SLM: With this being your senior year, what kind of impact has running for Plano West had on you?
HH: Plano West running has had a huge impact on me. Some of my best friends have come from this team. To add on to that, Plano West running has taught me to be mentally strong and understanding of the fact that if you put in the work, you will get the results eventually.
With the help of my coaches, they have pushed me to be a better person when it comes to helping my teammates and being a smarter runner.
