Hogan Heikkinen

Plano West senior Hogan Heikkinen qualified for the Class 6A state cross country meet.

 

 Photo courtesy of Plano ISD Athletics / Twitter

Plano West senior Hogan Heikkinen got a taste of what it meant to compete at the Class 6A state meet last season, helping the Wolves to a seventh-place finish.

Heikkinen qualified for state once again this year, thanks to running a 16:06.2 to finish 18th overall at the Region I-6A meet on Oct. 24.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments