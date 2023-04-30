The Plano West softball team added another benchmark to its bounce-back 2023 campaign on April 22, capturing an outright District 6-6A championship after defeating Flower Mound. The Lady Wolves aren't far removed from back-to-back three-win district campaigns, and if there's a player who can appreciate the team's progression since, it's senior Brooke Hilton.
Hilton has been a staple in head coach Mike Ledsome's lineup since her freshman year in 2020, hitting in the heart of the order before earning all-district second-team honors as both a sophomore and junior.
The team-wide success has followed during Hilton's senior campaign, as West entered the postseason sporting a 23-9 record with a 12-2 finish to district play. The Lady Wolves closed strong as well, winning their final eight games prior to taking on Prosper in the bi-district round.
Hilton, who typically hits third in the lineup, has been a force. She finished the regular season hitting a clean .400 at the plate with team-high marks in RBIs (32), doubles (13) and home runs (four).
In this week's student-athlete profile, Hilton reflects on West's return to prominence, her growth as a player over the years, and the influences who helped shape that development.
SLM: Given the journey you and this group have been on over the years, what does it mean to you to help lead this team to a district championship?
BH: It means so much to me to have made it this far with the team. I’m really proud of how well we’ve played and how far we’ve come since last year. We’ve worked hard to be in this position and we’re ready to keep fighting in the playoffs.
SLM: Thinking back to where the team was at last season, what do you attribute to the team's growth in one year's time?
BH: I think the chemistry is the main difference between last year's team and this year's team. We have such amazing chemistry, we all really like each other and trust each other. This team plays for each other. That’s something we lacked last year.
Individually, we’re each good players but together we’re a great team. It’s something you can’t teach. We just got lucky with the team we have this year.
SLM: As one of just three seniors on the team, how did you approach taking on that role as one of the team's leaders?
BH: Our senior class is great because we all kind of had the same idea of how we wanted to lead the team. We knew from the beginning that we were going to be a younger team so we decided that we had to focus on picking up the underclassmen.
The main difference between being an underclassman and an upperclassman is the mentality. When you get used to the idea that softball is a game of failure, you learn to let go of the mistakes. We really wanted to show the younger girls that it’s OK to make errors as long as you get the next one and I feel we’ve done a great job in that aspect.
We also knew with this many girls, personalities could conflict so we wanted to focus on positive energy. Like I said before, we didn’t really have to worry about that because we all genuinely enjoy each other’s company.
SLM: From a personal growth standpoint, how have you seen your game grow over the years now that you're a senior?
BH: The biggest improvement for me is definitely my mentality. When I was a freshman, I put a lot of pressure on myself to do well and that led to errors and me being down on myself. Now I play very differently, I think I play way more relaxed and sort of carefree.
I have to give credit to my seniors when I was a freshman, though.They showed me that softball is a game and it’s meant to be fun. I hope that the other seniors and I have shown the freshmen this year the same thing.
SLM: How long have you played softball and what gravitated you to the sport?
BH: I’ve been playing since I was 8 years old. My brother played baseball and I used to watch him play all the time. Seeing him play was one of the reasons I wanted to try it out. Anytime I saw my brother do anything, I wanted to do it too. I ended up falling in love with it.
SLM: Who have been some of the biggest influences in your growth as a softball player?
BH: I’ve been blessed with a lot of great coaches and support throughout the years but the biggest influence in my growth was my hitting coach, Cedric Coleman. He has made such a big impact on me in the best way possible. When I first met him I was super shy, I barely talked and I never laughed.
After hitting with him, I came out of my shell and became a confident player. Without him I would not be the player I am today. He has taught me so much about the sport and about myself. Coach Cedric is such a great coach because he believes in every single one of his athletes. He was the coach I really needed and am so thankful to have.
SLM: What is something you have learned through your years playing softball at Plano West that you will take with you onto the next chapter in your career?
BH: The main things I’ve learned are resilience and hard work. The last two years we were 3-11 in district, which was disappointing. We didn’t give up hope, though. We knew we needed to work really hard to bounce back and that’s exactly what we’ve done.
SLM: Being that it's your final year at West, what will you miss most about high school softball?
BH: I’ll miss the friendships I’ve made the most. The hardest part of this year is going to be leaving all the girls. We’ve had so many good times together and I’ve known some of them for a long time. Every year we meet new people and create new memories and that’s one of the best parts about high school softball.
We’re more than just a softball team, we’re a family.
