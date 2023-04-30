Brooke Hilton

Plano West senior Brooke Hilton is a four-year starter for the Lady Wolves.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

The Plano West softball team added another benchmark to its bounce-back 2023 campaign on April 22, capturing an outright District 6-6A championship after defeating Flower Mound. The Lady Wolves aren't far removed from back-to-back three-win district campaigns, and if there's a player who can appreciate the team's progression since, it's senior Brooke Hilton.

Hilton has been a staple in head coach Mike Ledsome's lineup since her freshman year in 2020, hitting in the heart of the order before earning all-district second-team honors as both a sophomore and junior.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments