Dating back to his first game as a Plano Wildcat, senior running back Tylan Hines has showcased a knack for making things happen when the football is in his hands.
His first varsity touch, which came in the 2018 season opener against Hebron, resulted in a 48-yard kickoff return. He added a pair of carries later in the evening, the last going for a 44-yard touchdown. Hines’ highlight reel has only grown since, averaging just a shade under 10 yards per carry through two varsity campaigns with the Wildcats.
Naturally, the all-purpose rusher accrued interest from a handful of colleges along the way. On Father’s Day, he committed to one that covets the run more than any program in the nation — verbally pledging to Navy.
“They run the ball a lot and I like how they plan on using me. I also like it as a backup plan in case I don’t make it to the NFL,” Hines said. “Being at Navy would still have me set for life. It’s a brotherhood there and my dad was in the navy as well.”
It was all too fitting then that Hines’ decision came on Father’s Day, posting a video to his Twitter feed of him surprising his dad with a card detailing his commitment to Navy. The two shared a long embrace afterwards.
“It was great, such a special moment. I’d relive it again. I was so glad to him see so proud,” Hines said.
The Midshipmen were the third of six schools to offer Hines, who said he first heard from the school at the beginning of the year. An official offer came on March 27, and serious interest from the running back followed.
Hines, who said he plans to major in biology with aspirations of becoming an orthopedic surgeon, also had offers from Air Force, as well as FCS programs Northwestern State, Southern, William and Mary, and Illinois State on the table.
Those offers came on the heels of an all-district campaign in Hines’ first year as the Wildcats’ lead rusher. As a sophomore, Hines excelled in a complementary role alongside another one of the area’s elite big-play rushers in alum Kyron Cumby. Part of a three-headed running attack, Hines nabbed district newcomer of the year honors after logging 779 rushing yards and 11 total touchdowns on just 75 carries — good for 10.4 yards per carry.
With Cumby graduated, Hines assumed the lead role in Plano’s backfield and produced 1,082 rushing yards and 13 scores (9.7 yards per carry) last season.
Both times, the Wildcats fell one win short of the playoffs — something that is top of mind for Hines as he prepares for his senior season. He’s doing so as one of the focal points of what projects to be a revamped Plano offense under new head coach Todd Ford.
“[Hines is] a great kid. He’s a very hard worker. He doesn’t say just a whole lot but leads with his actions,” Ford said. “His talent level is extremely high and for one of our military institutions to recruit him to that type of level says a lot about his character as well. He’s been a model citizen for us.”
In anticipation of his senior campaign, Hines said he has been working of his balance, speed, agility and pass-catching skills, as well as his stamina — noting the Wildcats will up their tempo a bit more this season.
“We’re going to be running a spread that’ll get us the ball a lot in open space,” Hines said. “I’m going to be lined up at slot receiver a bit and we’ve our quarterback (senior Oliver Towns) and some of the offensive line back as well. I’m excited to see how it goes.”
“He’s dynamic and has the ability to make plays. Getting him in the open field is something that, whether it’s us or any other school, has got to be something that they’re looking at doing a lot,” Ford added. “He’s dynamic, explosive and really, really versatile. He’s been able to pick up what we’re doing offensively and has shown he’s more than just a runner.”
He’ll do so with the always pivotal college decision in the rearview mirror, striving to end his high school career on a positive note and lead a team to the playoffs for the first time in his career.
