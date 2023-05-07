Carly Holman

John Paul II sophomore Carly Holman set a program record earlier this season with 18 strikeouts against Fort Worth Nolan.

John Paul II sophomore Carly Holman's high school softball career isn't even halfway over and she has already earned her place among the top pitchers in the program's history.

Holman and the Lady Cardinals closed their regular season strong on May 1 with a 4-0 shutout of Dallas Home School Athletic Association during which the John Paul ace racked up 13 strikeouts — the sixth time in the team's past eight games that she has posted double-digit Ks.

