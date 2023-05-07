John Paul II sophomore Carly Holman's high school softball career isn't even halfway over and she has already earned her place among the top pitchers in the program's history.
Holman and the Lady Cardinals closed their regular season strong on May 1 with a 4-0 shutout of Dallas Home School Athletic Association during which the John Paul ace racked up 13 strikeouts — the sixth time in the team's past eight games that she has posted double-digit Ks.
Holman made a bit of history along the way. She struck out a program-record 15 batters in John Paul's 11-3 win over Prestonwood Christian on April 11 and surpassed that total just one week later with 18 against Fort Worth Nolan.
Holman sits at 133 strikeouts on the year while also contributing plenty at the plate with a .468 batting average to go along with 22 hits, 25 RBIs, 12 doubles and seven home runs in just 18 games. The sophomore has helped spark the Lady Cardinals to a 10-game win streak entering the postseason.
John Paul hosts Houston St. Pius X in the regional round of the playoffs at 1 p.m. Monday with sights set on a third consecutive trip to the TAPPS state tournament. Crowned TAPPS Division I state champions in 2021, the Lady Cardinals' title defense was cut short in the state semifinals last year against rival Bishop Lynch.
In this week's student-athlete profile, Holman discusses her emergence as John Paul's new strikeout queen, the team's late-season surge, her favorite pitch, and more.
SLM: Congrats on the big run to close out the regular season. With the team having won 10 in a row, what has been clicking so well for everyone down the stretch?
CH: In the last 10 games, my team and I have been dominating in offense and defense. We had one loss in district this year and JPII’s softball team had not lost a single district game in two years,so that loss has really motivated us to work hard.
This year, we have a lot of new faces and I think we are all beginning to really get along and trust each other at this point in the season.
SLM: You've already rewritten JPII's strikeout record books. What do you attribute to the strikeout totals you've posted this season?
CH: I was able to break JPII’s strikeout record by working hard and always wanting to improve to be the best version of myself.I also have a strong defense behind me that I can trust, as well as an outstanding catcher who has played a major role in my pitching career.
SLM: Do you have a favorite pitch in your arsenal?
CH: My favorite pitch is a “scrise” or a screwball that rises.It is my favorite because it keeps hitters off guard and it mixes well with the rest of my arsenal.
SLM: How different has sophomore year felt for you compared to last season as a freshman?
CH: This year definitely feels different than last year because now I know what to expect and how everything works.
SLM: For as much motivation as there is to get back to the state tournament, what do you remember about that experience last year and what the team learned from all that went down?
CH: There is an enormous amount of motivation to get back to state this year, especially after what happened last year. I remember going into the semifinal game thinking we had it in the bag and everything that could have gone wrong went wrong.
That loss has given my team and I a lot of motivation to come back better than ever this year.
SLM: Who have been some of the biggest influences on your growth as a softball player?
CH: My dad has been my biggest influence ever since I was little.He is always the one that will throw me front toss and catch me. He has always encouraged me and has always been there for me, no matter what.
SLM: Is there an athlete who you look up to?
CH: I have looked up to Jennie Finch ever since I was a little girl and still do to this day. I look up to her because she led Team USA to a gold medal and was an amazing pitcher.
SLM: When you think back over your softball career, what is the one memory that stands out above the rest?
CH: When I look back, one of the most vivid memories that I will never forget was back when I was in 10u and hit an inside-the-park homerun to win a semifinal game.
