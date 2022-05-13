District 6-6A's representation in the boys soccer playoffs went right down to the final match of the 2022 season.
One of the state's most decorated soccer programs, Plano made its return to the 6A elite after making its first run to the state tournament since 2009. The Wildcats went on to claim the 6A runner-up trophy after a shootout loss to Lake Travis that was decided following 100 minutes of scoreless soccer between the two finalists.
Plano prefaced its momentous postseason run with its first district championship since 2012 — something the program clinched on the final night of the regular season by defeating rival Plano West to leapfrog Flower Mound into first place.
The Wildcats' big year didn't go unnoticed by the other coaches in the district. Plano, along with the other seven programs in 6-6A, earned its share of accolades on the annual all-district team.
That included three superlative honors for the Wildcats, including a district MVP for senior Nolan Giles.
The forward took off during Plano's district schedule this season, totaling 12 goals — more than double the total of the team's next-closest scorer — and four assists as part of the Wildcats' trek to a district championship. Between goals and assists, Giles had a hand in more than 60% of Plano's points accrued during district play.
Giles tallied 18 goals and six assists on the year, and had several of his scores set up by senior Gage Wood. Named 6-6A's midfielder of the year, Wood supplied six goals and nine assists for Plano, including two helpers to Giles in the Wildcats' 3-2 state semifinal win over Katy Seven Lakes.
Plano's last line of defense was as steady as any in the state, with senior Henry Huffstetler claiming 6-6A goalkeeper of the year honors. Huffstetler's first season in net for the Wildcats included 12 shutouts and five penalty kick saves during the postseason.
Plano East and Plano West also got in on the mix with an all-district superlative for each program. The Panthers had senior Luke Mulkey voted as the 6-6A defensive player of the year and the Wolves recognized sophomore Christopher Nezianya as the league's newcomer of the year. Nezianya posted 11 goals and two assists for West.
Lewisville, meanwhile, placed third in the district and made a run to the regional quarterfinals for just the second time since 1993. The Farmers did so thanks in large part to the play of junior DJ Koulai, who earned an all-district superlative for the second consecutive season. Named newcomer of the year as a sophomore, Koulai landed 6-6A offensive player of the year honors as a junior after scoring 15 goals and assisting on seven others for Lewisville.
Teammate and freshman Sebastian Coronado earned the district's underclassman of the year honor following a seven-goal, three-assist debut at the varsity level for the Farmers.
Coppell senior Pedro Perez picked up utility player of the year honors after helping spark a late-season rally by the Cowboys to clinch a playoff berth for the 24th consecutive postseason. Perez, a forward who was often deployed at wing back and even saw time in the midfield, tallied eight goals for the season.
Coppell also had several standout players recognized elsewhere on the all-district list. Seniors Walker Stone, Arath Valdez and Brycen Chen were all selected to the first team, while juniors Ryder Brock, Preston Taylor and senior Marco Lopez were named second team. Junior Matthew Saucedo was an honorable mention for the Cowboys.
First-place Plano lauded a deep senior class with a bevy of all-district nods, including seniors Corbin Quintero, Aiden Ussery and Andrew Yu on the first team, plus seniors Aaron Myers, Diego Zamora, Cameron Dehoyos, Koen Kok and Dayton Ralph on the second team. Senior Cristian Cifuentes was an honorable mention.
District runner-up Flower Mound recognized seniors Reagan Tubbs and Diego Morales, as well as sophomore Colby Deleeuw and junior Luis Calzada on the first team. The Jaguars voted junior Luke Spaulding and seniors James Baxter and Matthew Walz to the second team, and seniors Andrew Mukherjee, Justin Krupa and Jaden Worrell as honorable mentions.
Lewisville, meanwhile, named seniors Jai Johnson, Brandon Montolla, Van Uk and junior Frank Rivas to the first team, and juniors Axel Martinez, Edwin Beltran and seniors Raul Tabares and Enrique Cuevas to the second team. The Farmers tabbed sophomore Adrian Garcia and senior Chris Salazar as honorable mentions.
Marcus seniors Adam Lansdown and Dylan Watson were both picked for the first team, while seniors Zac Castro and Andrew Wang made the second team. Honorable mentions for the Marauders went to freshman Owen Hall, sophomore Aaron Pondeca, senior Noah Barnard, senior Gavin Hall, senior Bryan Andrade and sophomore Daniel Wang.
Hebron rounded out the Lewisville ISD all-district honors with juniors Luka Dean and Jett Thomson named to the first team, plus sophomore Evan Mayhaw and junior Marco Torres-Trujillo on the second team, and senior Sean Simpson, sophomore Brian Avila, freshman Mason Hatley and junior Micah Gonzales all receiving honorable mentions.
West seniors Iago Gerber and Spencer Deuillet were both first-team selections, with seniors Jamie Hazan-Cohen and Santiago Sanchez following on the second team. The Wolves divvied up honorable mentions for junior Colin Martin and seniors Mathias Pretet, Brandon Pedro and Desire Essis.
East's all-district honors included first-team nods for seniors Greyson Pinto and Jonathan Rooke, second-team spots for seniors Arman Massoudi and Chance Sutton, plus junior Kevin Huskey, and honorable mentions for seniors Griffin Cardwell, Dylan Hernandez, Johan Angeles and Chase Sink.
