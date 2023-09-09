PLANO—Lightning strikes twice halted play between the Plano West and McKinney Boyd football teams on Friday at Clark Stadium. But the Wolves and Broncos will indeed decide a winner, opting to carry over the remainder of their non-district contest into Saturday.
And they'll do so with just 57 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter of a 28-28 ballgame.
West and Boyd will close out their respective non-district schedules at 3 p.m. Saturday back at Clark Stadium, wrapping up a dizzying contest that included a separate two-hour weather delay midway through the third quarter.
The Wolves led 14-7 at the time of the initial stoppage, having just taken the lead on a 19-yard touchdown pass from senior Rohit Basani to senior Anthony Calhoun with 6:48 remaining in the frame.
Following the two-hour break, both offenses came to life. West and Boyd combined for five touchdown drives in a six-series span, culminating in a 59-yard touchdown pass from Broncos sophomore Marcus Johnson to senior Ben Podor to knot the count at 28-28 with 3:46 to go in the fourth quarter.
Boyd managed to rally from a 14-point deficit, trailing 28-14 just four seconds into the fourth quarter thanks to a 15-yard touchdown run by senior Demetrius Willis—his third rushing score of the night.
The Broncos struck back in 11 plays, cutting the deficit in half with a 3-yard touchdown run by Johnson and then forcing a turnover on downs. A pair of penalties set back the Wolves before Boyd senior Cole Smith wrested control back to the Broncos with a pass deflection on fourth-and-23 from the Boyd 35-yard line.
Two plays later, Podor was in the end zone to tie the game.
West then needed just three plays to get into Boyd territory, but an offensive facemask penalty and a fumbled snap on back-to-back plays curtailed the Wolves' progress. When play was stopped on Friday at 11:40 p.m., West faced fourth-and-12 from the Boyd 46-yard line.
That the two sides were tied when play was suspended felt fitting, as Boyd had only outgained West 410-405 on the night.
Willis piloted the Wolves' run game with 25 carries for 193 yards and three touchdowns, while junior Tyler Wall amassed 129 rushing yards on just 16 carries for Boyd.
In a battle of backup quarterbacks, Johnson threw for 162 yards and a touchdown on 12-of-15 attempts while chipping in 54 yards and a pair of scores on the ground. Basani logged 140 passing yards on 10-of-18 attempts with a touchdown.
The Wolves and Broncos entered the night seeking their first win of the season following a pair of 0-2 starts. That first victory will instead come on Saturday afternoon.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.