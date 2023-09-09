Plano West vs McKinney Boyd

Plano West senior Rohit Basani fires a pass during Friday's game against McKinney Boyd.

 Photo courtesy of Alex Lee

PLANO—Lightning strikes twice halted play between the Plano West and McKinney Boyd football teams on Friday at Clark Stadium. But the Wolves and Broncos will indeed decide a winner, opting to carry over the remainder of their non-district contest into Saturday.

And they'll do so with just 57 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter of a 28-28 ballgame.


