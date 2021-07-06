John Paul II announced Mario Edwards Sr. as the private school's next head football coach on Tuesday.
Edwards, the fourth head coach in program history, takes over for George Teague, who helmed the Cardinals the previous four seasons. Teague, also the school's athletic director, will remain in that capacity.
"I appreciate and thank President Deacon Jake Schroepfer for all he has contributed to the growth and success of our football program, our students and JPII," Teague said in a press release. "He, the administrative staff and board members are to be commended for their commitment to making our football program a winning team and one with relevancy. Mario Edwards Sr. is a perfect fit for what we need moving forward here at JPII. He's hungry, he's passionate and he brings the much-needed energy and excitement it takes to stay competitive."
Edwards joins John Paul after holding a number of assistant coaching posts through the Metroplex. He was most recently on the sidelines for Rockwall-Heath and has also coached at Prosper, Dallas Samuell and Denton Ryan.
Edwards had an extensive playing career as well, winning a national championship as a cornerback at Florida State and going on to play for the Dallas Cowboys, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins as part of a five-year NFL career. Edwards was also the director of player development at FSU from 2012-19.
In addition to being the Cardinals' head football coach, Edwards will also take on a role in John Paul's sports performance department, the school said.
"I am humbled and elated for the opportunity Coach Teague has given me, a program that has seen so much recent success and for me to continue that journey is truly an honor," Edwards said in a press release. "I am fully aware of the challenges and expectations that lie ahead and I gladly accept. I look forward to dedicating myself to make a difference in the lives of the young men and will have an opportunity to coach both on and off the field."
Edwards inherits a John Paul program that tallied a 3-4 record last season and advanced to the regional round of the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools playoffs. The Cardinals thrived in four seasons under Teague, highlighted by the program's run to the TAPPS Division I state championship game in 2019.
The first day of football practices for private schools under the TAPPS banner is Aug. 2. John Paul opens its 2021 season on Aug. 27 at Lovejoy, ranked No. 3 in Class 5A Division II by Dave Campbell's Texas Football.
