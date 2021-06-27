John Paul II’s record-breaking spring wasn’t just confined to its softball team. On the baseball diamond, the Cardinals enjoyed their best district finish since the private school opened in 2005 and advanced to the regional round of the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools playoffs for just the second time ever.
John Paul posted a 10-2 record in league play for its first conference championship in baseball since 2015.
All the while, Prestonwood Christian punched its playoff ticket for the 15th consecutive postseason after finishing third in its district.
Both the Lions and Cardinals had plenty of representation on the TAPPS 1-II all-district and TAPPS Division I all-state teams, including a few superlatives for John Paul. The district champion Cardinals accounted for the league MVP in Zeke Skinner, the pitcher of the year in Trajan Lee and the coach of the year in Kyle Hay.
Skinner produced at the plate and on the mound for John Paul. The Southwest Baptist commit hit .450 during district play and logged two home runs, six doubles and 14 RBIs. On the bump, he appeared in six games and posted a 1.15 ERA for a 4-1 record and nine strikeouts across 30.1 innings pitched.
Lee went a perfect 4-0 during his district slate, tallying a 1.23 ERA and 46 strikeouts to go along with a .447 batting average, 17 RBIs, five doubles, two triples and a home run.
Hay, meanwhile, led the Cardinals to a 21-4-1 record in just his second season at the helm.
Skinner and Lee were among four John Paul baseball players named to the TAPPS Div. I all-state team. Both made the first team, while Kendall McDowell earned a spot on the second team and Theo Kummer was an honorable mention.
Prestonwood landed three players on the TAPPS all-state team as well. The Lions were represented by Tarris Murray on the first team, Trenton Shaw on the second team and AJ DePaolo as an honorable mention.
All seven players doubled their postseason accolades with selections to the all-district first team. Joining them on that list was John Paul’s Sam Betz.
Meanwhile, second-team selections for Prestonwood included Tate Trammel, Arben Kolaj and Dylan Brown. John Paul’s second-team picks went to Jackson Wininger, Mason Kennedy and Thomas Melvin.
Honorable mentions, meanwhile, went to Prestonwood’s Derek Eusebio, Derrick Mitchell, Bennett Seal and Ridges Estes, as well as John Paul’s Brenden Vasquez and Oscar Herrera.
Skinner, Lee, Kummer and Wininger were also named TAPPS academic all-state, as were Prestonwood’s Brown and Trammel.
As both teams stay active on the summer baseball circuit, the Lions and Cardinals should be formidable once again next season. Of John Paul’s 10 all-district selections, only two will graduate — albeit its two superlative winners in Skinner and Lee. Prestonwood, meanwhile, graduates Estes and could have as many as nine all-district performers back for the 2022 season — the team’s first under new head coach James Vilade, who was hired to take over for the retiring Mike Maack in May.
