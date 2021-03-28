The John Paul II and Prestonwood Christian basketball programs qualified both their boys and girls teams for the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools 6A playoffs, with the Cardinal boys making a run to the state semifinals.
All four teams had players recognized for their respective seasons with spots on the TAPPS all-district and all-state teams. The athletics body named 36 total players in the 6A classification — 12 on the first team, 12 on the second team and 12 for honorable mention — to the all-state team, including three first-team picks for the John Paul boys.
The Cardinals fell short of defending their TAPPS 6A state championship, won last year after a 40-1 season, after being edged by rival Bishop Lynch in the state semifinals. In finishing its 2020-21 campaign at 25-2, John Paul was recognized with all-state nods for seniors Jaylon Tyson, Manny Obaseki and junior Cameron Corhen.
Tyson built off a breakout junior year by averaging 22.3 points to lead the Cardinals, while Obaseki and Corhen both scored 14.7 points per game for the season. Obaseki and Corhen were also named to the TAPPS 6A all-tournament team.
On the girls side, John Paul qualified for the playoffs despite relying heavily on its sophomore class — the majority of whom comprised the team’s starting lineup. Two of those underclassmen, Alana Goosby and Trinity Harris, received all-state honorable mention. Harris averaged 12.9 points while Goosby chipped in 11.8 for the Lady Cardinals.
Meanwhile, Prestonwood also had a pair of all-state picks for its boys and girls teams. Senior Kendall Parker was among the top scorers in all of TAPPS at 19.0 points per game and also chipped in 4.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists on her way to an all-state first-team selection. Teammate and senior Bria Stephens contributed in all areas for the Lady Lions with 8.2 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.0 blocks and earned all-state honorable mention.
The Lions were paced by a big scoring year from junior Vinny Sigona at 19.1 points per game as an all-state second-team selection, while senior AJ Spoonemore was named honorable mention.
Those players all earned spots on the all-district first team for TAPPS 2-6A as well. John Paul senior Cameron Brown was also named to the first team, while Cardinal senior Nick Kendall, sophomore Gabe Warren and junior Elijah Obaseki all got nods on the second team.
The John Paul girls’ additional all-district picks included second-team sophomores Destiny Jones and Sydney Wade, while junior Sydni Greene and senior Angelina Attaway were named honorable mention.
The Prestonwood girls totaled seven all-district selections with Parker and Stephens joined by sophomore Mackenzie Nolan and senior Abry Odom on the second team, plus honorable mentions for senior Haley Stephens, junior Rihana Nesru and sophomore Alice Martin.
On the boys side, the Lions had three players named to the all-district second team in seniors Jackson Shivers, Roland Frank and sophomore Joshua Escheik, plus an honorable mention for junior Jake Murphy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.