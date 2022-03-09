It's been quite the few days for John Paul II athletics.
Even before the Lady Cardinals' soccer team etched their place in school history by capturing their first-ever Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools state title on Wednesday, John Paul punctuated a pair of gaudy campaigns on the hardwood in championship fashion as well.
It was the parting sight of the latest edition of the TAPPS state basketball tournament, which wrapped up Saturday from West High School, as both the Cardinals and Lady Cardinals secured a sweep of the 6A state championships -- the first such outcome in TAPPS basketball's largest classification since Prestonwood Christian in 2013.
"It's phenomenal. Coach (John) Griffin did a great job all year with his girls, our athletic director coach (George) Teague supports our programs and pushes us to be the best we can be and gives us the support we need," said Dan Lee, John Paul boys head coach. "For both the girls and boys to win back-to-back on the same night was just a phenomenal moment for JPII, our school, our community and for our athletics department.
"It's a cherry on top for what's been a really big run for our athletics programs over the past few years."
The Cardinals captured their second state title in three years after turning away Tomball Concordia Lutheran, 66-56, in the final game of a busy Saturday championship slate. The night prior, John Paul toughed out a 59-57 win in the semifinals over rival Bishop Lynch -- a game decided by a go-ahead put-back by sophomore Liam McNeeley with just 1.5 seconds left in the fourth quarter -- but the Cardinals managed to build an early cushion against Concordia in the 6A final.
After a back-and-forth start between the two heavyweights, John Paul seized control behind a 20-8 second quarter to build a 31-19 lead at halftime.
"I think there were some nerves on both sides in that first quarter. We missed some shots we normally make and lot of those looks started falling in the second quarter," Lee said. "It opened up the lead, but it really was about our defense. We held them to just eight points in the second and our goal is always single-digit quarters. That's always a successful quarter for any defense and to hold them to eight points was what really opened things up."
The Cardinals kept the Crusaders at an arm's length the rest of the way, bolstered by a quartet of double-digit scoring performances. Junior RJ Jones and McNeeley both finished with 19 points, complemented by 11 points from junior Gabe Warren and a 10-point, 12-rebound double-double from senior Elijah Obaseki. All four were named to the TAPPS all-tournament team.
"They're all such versatile, talented players. They set each other up so well, their skill sets complement each other and it all just fits together like a puzzle," Lee said. "They all have different skills that they bring to the table and it really came together to make for a strong team on both ends of the floor."
The Cardinals concluded their year at 31-7, winning the second state championship in program history despite graduating every member from their initial title team in 2020.
"It was a whole new crew, a new group of assistant coaches," Lee said. "We built it up from scratch this year and legitimately got better every month of the season. I told them back when the season started that I wanted our best basketball to come in that first week of March and that's exactly what we did."
Just a couple hours earlier, the John Paul girls finished off their own resounding season with the program's second-ever state title. The Lady Cardinals did so by riding a hot start against San Antonio Antonian to a 68-57 victory.
Like the boys, the John Paul girls punched their ticket to Saturday's final by outlasting rival Lynch in the semis, 55-48. The Lady Cardinals followed that up with a wire-to-wire victory over Antonian, laying the groundwork with a 21-7 lead through one quarter.
"Just watching them and the offense they ran, I felt like they hadn't seen a team with our kind of defensive pressure," Griffin said. "As quick as our guards are, I felt like they could disrupt their offense, even though they have a really good girl who's headed to Virginia Tech (Carleigh Wenzel). I felt like we just had to try and slow her down but also limit the rest of the team. If we stuck to that game plan, we felt like we'd be alright."
Although Wenzel made her presence felt, scoring 31 points on the night, Antonian never recovered from John Paul's big first quarter. For any damage done by Wenzel, the Lady Cardinals countered with a combined 39 points from juniors Lydia Cooke-Wiggins (21) and Taylor Haggan (18). Both players, along with juniors Sydney Wade and Alana Goosby, were named to the all-tournament team.
Cooke-Wiggins, in particular, had it going all postseason. She was John Paul's leading scorer each of its final three playoff games and averaged 21.5 points at the state tournament.
"She has had an up-and-down season and some of it was adapting to a new environment and new teammates as far as getting into the structure and system we were implementing," Griffin said. "But she knows that there are times when she has to find her spots, and it all really clicked in the playoffs."
Both programs figure to be in contention next season as well. The Lady Cardinals graduate just three seniors -- Taylor Bean, Carmen Nelson and Sydni Greene -- from their championship roster, and the John Paul boys are projected to lose just one starter (Obaseki) to graduation.
McKinney Christian hoists title after double-OT thriller
When head coach James Wheeler took over the McKinney Christian boys basketball program, the Mustangs were coming off a five-win season in 2019-20.
MCA has won more than 60 games in the two years since, and that resurgence continued with the program's first-ever TAPPS state championship on Saturday following a 56-51 double-overtime victory over San Antonio TMI Episcopal.
The Mustangs enjoyed quite the stay in their inaugural appearance at the state tournament, surviving a grinding, back-and-forth affair that was gridlocked at 43-43 at the end of regulation. Although the wear and tear of the contest contributed to a combined eight points scored in the fourth quarter, Wheeler said, MCA at last gained some separation down the stretch in the second overtime. Junior Bobby McWard gave the Mustangs a 54-51 with 1:02 remaining and senior Josh Thrower iced the win with just seven seconds remaining for the five-point final margin.
"I think it was a matter of getting out in space," Wheeler said. "They had a big guy who fouled out, and without a big that takes up so much space, we really wanted to open up the court a bit more and hug the sidelines and baselines and make them play defense out in space. We tried to operate a little more in transition too, and I think that proved to be the difference."
Wheeler had a feeling the Mustangs' second wind was on the way as well.
"We play seven seniors, so we have a lot of experience in pressure moments. The schedule we played this year really helped us prepare for this moment," he said. "I think once we got into the second overtime, I remember telling the assistant coaches that it was go-time. What I meant is that some things would start opening up for us."
Three of those seniors -- Thrower, Jalen Wheeler and Zeke Long -- were named to the all-tournament team alongside McWard. That core, plus senior Jaylen Johnson, helped fuel a 37-7 year for the Mustangs en route to a state championship.
It was a goal that became more and more attainable as MCA's season progressed. The Mustangs rose all the way to No. 2 in the 5A private school state rankings, per the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches -- an ascent built on a group of starters who all had prior experience playing together on the AAU circuit.
Those five accounted for all 56 points scored in the Mustangs' championship win, led by McWards's 17 points and followed by Jalen Wheeler (14), Thrower (13), Long (seven) and Johnson (five).
"They all played together in AAU, so they knew each other's tendencies, each other's capabilities. But it starts with the hard work in practice, and being senior-led, they know what hard work looks like," coach Wheeler said. "Those seniors, specifically, it's something they'll remember for the rest of their lives -- how they came together and built a championship culture."
Saturday's win also carried plenty of significance for coach Wheeler, whose father had passed away just one month earlier.
"There was just this overwhelming feeling at the end. I said, 'We did it for you, pops,'" he said. "I think it meant something different for everyone, but a state championship strengthens your community and that has already been the case for McKinney Christian Academy."
