It wasn’t a decision that came easy for Rusty Oglesby after four years at one of the more unique, gratifying stops of his coaching career.
But as circumstances away from the field at John Paul II have evolved for the longtime soccer coach, Oglesby said the timing felt right for a change.
Earlier this week, the Cardinals’ head boys soccer coach informed the school that he has accepted the same position at Justin Northwest, a move pending school board approval on Monday. Oglesby had coached at John Paul for the past four seasons, juggling duties as the school’s head boys soccer coach and as the football team’s offensive coordinator.
Oglesby enjoyed success in both ventures — helping coach the Cardinals to a score of milestones on the gridiron, most notably a Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools state runner-up finish in 2019. He had already shifted his focus back to spring football practices and preparing John Paul for the upcoming season, just two months removed coaching the school’s boys soccer team to a state runner-up finish of its own.
All the while, Oglesby said he had no plans or intentions of leaving John Paul. It was instead a chance to reconnect with a longtime friend and current Northwest head football coach Bill Poe that got the ball rolling.
“We started spring football and everything was going fine,” Oglesby said. “Bill Poe, who’s the head football coach at Justin Northwest, played football with me when we were at Hardin-Simmons University. We’ve talked numerous times in the past when they’ve needed a coach and I’ve recommended people. I always wanted to be there for a dear friend.”
Such was the case when Poe broached Oglesby about potential candidates to fill the Texans’ vacancy for their head boys soccer coaching position.
“This position was open, and you know how friends are — one minute you’re having a conversation and I’m thinking of who might be good for that job and then it starts turning into ‘Maybe I could be good for that,’” Oglesby said.
Oglesby also had to take stock in matters beyond coaching. Living in Keller, he made a 46-mile trek to John Paul daily, something he admitted had taken its toll over the years. Northwest, by comparison, is just a 10-minute drive from Oglesby’s house. Staying closer to home would also afford Oglesby a chance to be closer to his wife, Cory, who coaches girls soccer at Keller, and their 16-month-old daughter, Oakley.
Oglesby said the decision didn’t come easy but one he was content in pursuing. The support from the staff at John Paul reaffirmed that.
“I couldn’t have had anyone to be more supportive of my decision than (John Paul head football coach) George (Teague),” Oglesby said. “He’s a family-first guy — our coaching staff isn’t run into the dirt and gets to spend weekends with family — I knew when it came down to that scenario and being able to spend more time closer to home that it would be an easy conversation.”
At Northwest, Oglesby will coach at the public school level for the first time since 2016 when he concluded a 10-year run building Frisco Wakeland into a state powerhouse. Oglesby led the Wolverines to three appearances at the UIL state tournament, as well as a state championship in 2010.
Upon being named the head boys soccer coach at John Paul in 2017, Oglesby was initially on staff in a part-time capacity as he balanced coaching with his work in real estate. He eventually shed that label and began working full time at John Paul, coaching both soccer and football.
“I absolutely love JPII. It’s been one of the best decisions I ever made to go to a faith-based academy like that,” Oglesby said. “It has changed my life and my family’s tremendously being able to work there. George Teague has been an incredible blessing and an incredible friend. It’s been a wonderful thing.
“… It really brought me into a sense of belonging and understanding of what I wanted to do again. Now I can take this job at Northwest knowing that I’m back in it full-force for what I’m supposed to be doing, and that’s to be a leader of men and coaching kids. I’ve got JPII to thank for that, 100%.”
At Northwest, Oglesby takes over a program that finished fifth in District 4-6A last season and is in search of its first playoff appearance since 2018. The longtime coach, who was inducted into the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches Hall of Honor last year, sees a grassroots element to this pursuit — hearkening back to his upbringing in Abilene.
Oglesby said, pending school board approval, that his contract at Northwest begins in August. He’ll remain at John Paul for the duration of the school year.
“This is a group of hard-working young men who fought to finish fifth in their district, and I think it’s an opportunity to go in there, roll up my sleeves, jump back into it and see what we come up with. I’m excited about the potential there,” Oglesby said.
