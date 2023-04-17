On the heels of capturing a TAPPS Division I state championship last year, the Prestonwood Christian baseball team hasn't missed a beat this spring.
The Lions improved to a 24-2-1 following Tuesday's 11-0 victory over John Paul II — the team's fourth win in a row and 12th in its past 13 games. Among the catalysts for Prestonwood's title run last season were pitching and defense, and the Lions still have plenty of both on hand for their 2023 campaign.
Senior Bennett Seal can attest, authoring one banner outing after another on the mound this season. He was on the hill for Tuesday's win over John Paul, firing off five innings of one-hit ball with a trio of strikeouts.
It was the second straight shutout win for the right-hander and the third straight game in which Seal went without allowing an earned run. Between Seal's work on Tuesday nights and sophomore Xavier Mitchell holding it down on Fridays, Prestonwood has held opponents to just 1.3 runs per game this season.
In this week's student-athlete profile, Seal discusses another promising year for the Lions, his growth as a pitcher, the heart-felt reason behind why he wears No. 11, and more.
SLM: What has impressed you most about the team's play up to this point in the season?
BS: What has impressed me the most about our team is the defense behind me. They make plays look so easy and it makes it easier for me to pitch to contact knowing that I've got seven guys behind me who can get the job done.
SLM: How has winning a state title impacted the team's mindset for this season with so many players back from that run?
BS: Winning state last year means that we have a target on our backs this year. It impacted our mindset this year because with that target on our backs, we know that every team we play is coming out to get us. Knowing that, we are ready for every team we face.
SLM: How have you seen yourself grow as a pitcher since last season?
BS: Having such a great season last year really put my name out there for everyone to see. This year, I now have more confidence in myself, knowing that I can go out there on the mound and show everyone who I really am.
This year, I have seen myself grow not only physically with my command and mastering my pitches, but more importantly, my mindset.
SLM: What would you say is your most effective pitch and what makes it such?
BS: My most effective pitch is definitely my sinker. I have mastered my sinker this year by making a few changes in my grip. I can throw this pitch in any count and can throw this pitch to get a roll over or a pop up and also a lot of swings and misses, thus making this my most effective pitch.
SLM: Prestonwood is allowing just 1.3 runs per game so far. What do you attribute to the team's success on defense?
BS: I go out every single outing knowing that I am going to do everything I can to give my team the opportunity to win. Allowing only 1.3 runs a game is exactly how our pitching staff gets the job done.
SLM: What would you choose as your walkout song to the mound, and why?
BS: I chose "Lose Yourself" by Eminem as my walkout song because it gets me locked in to go out on the mound and get the job done.
SLM: How long have you seen playing baseball and what gravitated you to the sport?
BS: I have been playing baseball since I was 6 years old and what started the passion for the sport was my dad pushing me to be better every single day and that gave me the motivation to want to pursue it for many years.
The getting-yelled-at on the way home from games was worth it because now I see that he just wanted me to be great and now he can see that unfold.
SLM: Who have been some of the biggest influences on your growth as a baseball player?
BS: The people that have had the biggest impact on me is, of course,coach (James) Vilade, who loves me unconditionally not only as a player, but as a person in the way he pours into me off the field.
Also, my dad, who has been with me since day one and pushed me every single day to become the player I am today.
I can't forget my childhood coach, Ron Patterson, who died just a few years ago. He had such a big impact on me growing up by pouring into me as a player and as a man in the way that he lives out Christ is his everyday life.
He wore No. 11 in college and that is why I wear No. 11, to honor him.
