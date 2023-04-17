Bennett Seal

Prestonwood Christian senior Bennett Seal has helped the Lions to a 24-2-1 record following Tuesday's 11-0 shutout of John Paul II.

 Photo courtesy of Steve Sickman

On the heels of capturing a TAPPS Division I state championship last year, the Prestonwood Christian baseball team hasn't missed a beat this spring.

The Lions improved to a 24-2-1 following Tuesday's 11-0 victory over John Paul II — the team's fourth win in a row and 12th in its past 13 games. Among the catalysts for Prestonwood's title run last season were pitching and defense, and the Lions still have plenty of both on hand for their 2023 campaign.

