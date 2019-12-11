There was plenty for the Plano East girls basketball team to hang its hat on during the first half of Tuesday’s non-district finale against DeSoto. The Lady Panthers’ defensive energy was locked in from the opening tipoff, which led to a myriad of turnovers and fast-break opportunities that sparked East to a promising start.
But as several teams have already learned this season, and many more will in the months to come, DeSoto is nothing short of relentless.
Ranked No. 1 in the nation by USA Today, the Lady Eagles’ size, athleticism and defensive pressure overwhelmed East with each passing quarter on Tuesday — pacing a 66-37 victory that concluded a challenging non-district slate for the Lady Panthers.
“We just want them to learn and grow, especially as they get ready for such a tough district,” said Jessica Linson, East head coach. “You’re going to have games like this down the road, so it’s about preparing them for the experience they’ll need because they are still so young. But tonight, you can’t be disappointed with an effort like that.”
Linson hasn’t been bashful about throwing a youthful Lady Panther bunch into the deep end with a laundry list of matchups against state-ranked opponents. Tuesday’s was as daunting a challenge as there is in Texas high school girls basketball right now, with DeSoto sporting a 10-0 record fresh off a state runner-up bid last season.
It took the Lady Eagles some time to find their stride on Tuesday, however, and the Lady Panthers had plenty to do with that — swarming DeSoto on defense and forcing at least five turnovers in all four quarters. East was particularly adept in forcing a miss on DeSoto’s first shot in a given possession, which helped kick start the Lady Panthers’ transition game to fuel an early 12-9 lead. Sophomore Ada Anamekwe sparked that initial surge with six first-quarter points alongside a couple blocks and steals.
“They came out with so much energy and did a great job holding them to one shot,” Linson said. “[DeSoto] couldn’t score at first, which is exactly what you want to do with a team like that and get them frustrated. But of course, there’s a reason they’re No. 1 in the nation — they have so much grit and we just hit a wall.”
Handling DeSoto’s size — which includes three players at least 6-foot-4 — is a challenge for any team, and the Lady Panthers were no different, despite scrappy defensive nights from Anamekwe, sophomore Tiana Amos and freshmen Taylor Haggan and Idara Udo. If the Lady Panthers couldn’t corral a defensive rebound, the consequence was typically either a put-back or drawn foul.
The Lady Eagles benefited greatly from the latter, hoisting 29 free throws versus just nine for the Lady Panthers — an area DeSoto used to gain its first bit of separation in the second quarter for a 25-18 halftime lead.
“The goal was to beat them in transition and limit them to one shot. We also had to beat them on the boards and just play with more energy than them,” Linson said. “They’re just so big that you have to hold them to one shot.”
Straying from a half-court game was the approach for the Lady Panthers, with DeSoto’s size spearheading an aggressive zone defense, coupled with a full-court press, that generated a bevy of East turnovers as well.
Eventually, that recipe undid the Lady Panthers over the final two quarters, where they were outscored by DeSoto, 41-19. Post Samyah Smith gave East fits all night long with 26 points, 11 rebounds, four blocks and two steals, complemented by 10 points from Jamia Harris as well as six points, eight rebounds, four assists and seven steals from Kendall Brown.
Anamekwe led the Lady Panthers with 11 points and five steals, with Udo and Amos each chipping in seven points. East exits its non-district gauntlet at 10-5 and now turns its sights toward Friday’s 9-6A home opener against McKinney Boyd, which tips off at 7:30 p.m.
“I feel real good. We’ve got good energy and looking at the kinds of games we’ve played — Westlake, DeSoto, [South Grand Prairie], Cedar Park — they know what good basketball looks like and what they’ll need to do to come out on the other side,” Linson said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.