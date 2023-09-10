Plano East VB

Plano East sophomore Simone Heard, left, congratulates junior Grace McDonald on a point scored in Tuesday's 3-0 sweep of Frisco Memorial.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

From the moment its season ended on Oct. 25 last year, the message for the offseason from Plano East head coach Sarah Perez has centered on playing volleyball in November.

The last time the Lady Panthers enjoyed that feat was in 2008 when the program made its deepest playoff run ever with an appearance in the regional semifinals. Only one postseason appearance has materialized since, back in 2011—but even then, East's season was dashed in a bi-district loss to Southlake Carroll on Oct. 31.


