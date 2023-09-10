From the moment its season ended on Oct. 25 last year, the message for the offseason from Plano East head coach Sarah Perez has centered on playing volleyball in November.
The last time the Lady Panthers enjoyed that feat was in 2008 when the program made its deepest playoff run ever with an appearance in the regional semifinals. Only one postseason appearance has materialized since, back in 2011—but even then, East's season was dashed in a bi-district loss to Southlake Carroll on Oct. 31.
Extending this year's season into November would also require winning a first-round matchup—no small feat considering the neighboring district, 5-6A, has three teams ranked in the state's top 20, per Texas Volleyball Insiders—but if the first month of the season is any indicator, the Lady Panthers are up for that challenge.
"I've been saying I want to play in November since we quit playing in October last year," Perez said. "And if you ask them what the goal is, they'll tell you that it's still to be playing in November. It's a program-wide goal from freshman all the way to varsity, and we feel like this is the year to do it."
East finished out its preseason at 18-9 following Tuesday's 3-0 sweep of Frisco Memorial, nearly matching the win total from last year's 20-16 campaign before the start of a 14-match district schedule.
The Lady Panthers placed fifth in 6-6A last season, going 7-7 and finishing one game behind fourth-place Marcus. East did its part to push some of the top teams in the district, splitting its regular-season series with those same Lady Marauders and taking playoff qualifiers Flower Mound and Coppell to five sets in defeat, but finishing off those upper-echelon opponents remained elusive.
It's in that exact area where Perez feels like there has been growth throughout the team's preseason.
"Last year, we took a long time to learn how to finish," she said. "We'd go to five sets a lot and would fight and be in it, but we had to learn how to close and trust each other."
The Lady Panthers have found that second gear plenty to begin their 2023 campaign, although Perez lamented that it can sometimes take time before East manages to flip the switch. In Tuesday's first set against Memorial, the Lady Panthers rallied from a seven-point deficit to win the frame, 27-25.
"We need to work on not having to work so hard to close, but we've definitely turned a corner in terms of turning on that fight and being able to finish these sets," Perez said.
The second-year head coach lauded her team's growth in communication and offensive IQ, areas that have been bolstered with the return of three players who made the all-district team last season, including two who played big minutes as freshmen in sophomores Megan Nguyen (409 assists, 197 digs) and Simone Heard (151 kills, 37 blocks).
"Their connection was strong from the beginning. They've both grown in their IQ and connection," Perez said. "They know where the other is going and the way that Megan sets Simone is almost always exactly what she needs, and Simone knows what to do with the ball. The connection between those two really sets the tone for everybody."
Senior Ashby Daniel, an all-district performer who's verbally committed to Alabama, brings an imposing presence to the middle at 6 foot 3 and has chipped in 108 kills and 33 blocks, while the team has also gotten a lift from freshman Grace Pinegar, junior Grace McDonald and sophomore Marisabelle Sias.
And in a season where East's ability to finish has enjoyed an uptick, it helps to have one of the top hitters in the area at the ready. After leading Bishop Lynch to a TAPPS 6A state runner-up finish last season, senior Lolo Lambert has made an immediate impact upon transferring to East to finish out her high school career.
Lambert, verbally committed to Arkansas, leads the Lady Panthers in both kills (396) and digs (288), averaging more than 5.5 kills per set on a .334 hitting percentage.
"She came in during the offseason and was a leader. When you have high-level players, everybody plays up to that level," Perez said. "Then in practice, when we're having to play defense against her, Ashby and Simone, it makes us better."
Lambert tallied a 15-kill, 15-dig double-double in Tuesday's win over Memorial, shining late in the first set with four kills over the frame's final 10 points.
An athletic, six-rotation hitter capable of putting the ball away with either hand, Lambert has been the tip of the spear alongside East's cadre of capable weapons at the net.
Perez said she sees the potential when the Lady Panthers are utilizing the totality of their offense, but wants the team to play with a faster tempo as the season progresses. East hopes to hit that stride while claiming one of the four playoff spots in 6-6A.
"We have the ability. We just have to turn it on," Perez said.
The Lady Panthers began their district schedule on Friday with a home match against rival Plano. A pair of road contests loom this week with East visiting Hebron at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Flower Mound at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.