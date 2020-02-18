Coaching one of the youngest teams in the state, Plano East head girls basketball coach Jessica Linson expected the proverbial playoff nerves to kick in at some point in Tuesday’s bi-district matchup against Wylie.
She just hoped it wouldn’t be early on.
As such, the Lady Panthers emphasized a strong start on Tuesday and, thanks to some aggressive rebounding and defense, were rewarded with just that — sprinting out to a 13-2 lead that paced a 49-37 victory in the opening round of the postseason.
“This means a lot. Especially for them, you could tell there was a little anxiety because of how last year went,” said Linson, who recorded the 100th victory of her career on Tuesday. “It was just important for them to settle down and get this first one.”
The Lady Panthers did just that, countering their lone deficit of the night — 2-1 just over a minute into the opening stanza — with the next 13 points of the ballgame. Much of that initial onslaught came thanks to 10 offensive rebounds in the first quarter, with East overwhelming Wylie’s zone defense in the paint.
Freshman Taylor Haggan struck early with East’s first six points, including an and-one off a second-chance look as the first of four put-backs for the Lady Panthers in the first half. Haggan went on to grab five rebounds — four offensive — en route to 11 points, while sophomore Donavia Hall hustled her way to 13 boards and a team-best 12 points.
Overall, the Lady Panthers logged 20 offensive rebounds.
“We always come out knowing that we have to board, and we emphasized that a lot for this matchup,” Linson said. “They were smaller than us, so we talked about using rebounds as a way to get some easier points.”
That was certainly the case, with East generating second-chance points off put-backs and free throws, attempting 12 shots from the line in the first half on its way to a 26-12 lead at the break. In between, Wylie’s offense sputtered to the tune of just three made field goals in the first half, all of which came in the opening quarter.
With just three made free throws on their ledger in the second quarter, the Lady Pirates went more than 12 minutes of game time between made field goals on Tuesday.
“Defense has always been our thing. We knew they were shooters and, especially early on, we knew we couldn’t let them get any good looks,” Linson said. “They did a great job allowing nothing easy in the first half, but we let up a bit in the fourth.”
Overall, East generated 19 turnovers in the win, which triggered a myriad of fast-break chances for the Lady Panthers, who swelled their lead as large as 40-20 by the end of the third quarter on a buzzer-beating layup by sophomore Kayla Cooper. Wylie’s outside shooting came to life a bit in the fourth, led by a pair of triples from Alissia Corona, who paced her squad with 11 points in defeat.
East sophomore Tiana Amos added 11 points in the win, including the Lady Panthers’ lone two makes from beyond the arc on a night when East endured an early cold streak attempting to space the floor against the Lady Pirates’ zone.
But without Wylie having an East player to box out following each shot attempt, that opened the floodgates for a give-and-take on the glass that fueled the Lady Panthers toward the area round of the postseason for the first time since 2017.
Up next for East is a second-round tilt later this week at a time and place to be determined against state-ranked Harker Heights, which pulled away from Rockwall-Heath for a 51-39 victory in its bi-district matchup on Tuesday.
