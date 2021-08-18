PLANO — Fresh off a consolation title win at the Duncanville Tournament of Champions last weekend, the Plano East volleyball team picked up where it left off in Tuesday’s home opener.
It wasn’t without some early adversity courtesy of Frisco, however. The Lady Raccoons rallied with four consecutive points to claim Tuesday’s opening set, only for East to author the finishing touch on each of the following three frames for a 3-1 victory (22-25, 25-19, 25-23, 25-21) and improve to 8-1 on the young season.
“It’s been really good. I think we’re off to a good start and the girls seem to be connecting a bit better,” said Nikki Pugh, East head coach. “The chemistry is better, the energy is better. I feel like we’ve got some momentum and we took home some hardware at our first tournament. It’s just baby steps.”
Pugh saw that cohesion shine over the final three sets on Tuesday, as East shook a resilient finish to opening frame by the visiting Lady Raccoons. The first set alone featured nine ties and six lead changes — including a late rally by East for a 22-21 lead on a kill by junior Tayah Little. Frisco responded with the next four points, capped by back-to-back kills from junior Savannah Davis for a 25-22 win.
“I thought we were really clicking,” said Janie Litchford, Frisco head coach. “We had a really high energy level and it seemed like everything was working in our favor, but I honestly can’t complain about how we played tonight. They did great.”
Frisco flexed its size at the net during that opening stanza, tallying four blocks with two featuring senior Ella Belknap. The Lady Panthers, who roster five players at least 6 feet tall, used their own size to return the favor one set later.
“Once we settled down and got into that second set, we really found our rhythm,” Pugh said. “We started setting our middles a bit more and really started getting some consistency there. We really started to settle in and began playing our game.”
As East diversified its offense between the outside and the middle, junior Riley Hemphill authored a spark during the second set to sway the tide in favor of the home side. With Little’s serving veering Frisco off kilter, Hemphill used her 6-foot-5 frame to attack the Frisco defense on a variety of shots for four kills and two blocks in the second set alone.
“She’s my gentle giant. She’s the sweetest, hardest-working kid, but when you get her mad or get her a good set, it’s a show,” Pugh said.
That set up a resounding close to the set, with East compiling a 6-1 run to knot the match at one set apiece with a 25-19 victory. It wouldn’t be the last time the Lady Panthers mustered some late-set heroics to turn away a game effort by Frisco.
Although Davis and senior Lexi Guinn helped the Lady Raccoons erase a seven-point deficit in the third set, a nip-and-tuck homestretch again favored the Lady Panthers. Frisco managed just one kill over the set’s final 12 points, subdued by a back line anchored by East junior Madison Le, while the Lady Panthers got timely kills from Hemphill and Little before earning set point on a Frisco attack error.
The Lady Panthers got a welcome boost in the third set from junior Kinsey Killion with six of her team-high 15 kills. Killion added four more in the decisive fourth set, chipping in late to help East distance from Frisco with a 4-1 run to close out the match.
In addition to Killion’s kill count, Little chipped in a balanced effort with 10 kills, four aces and four blocks, while Hemphill added eight kills and four blocks. Behind the service line, senior Caitlyn Pinaga logged four aces.
Frisco, meanwhile, was paced by a 15-kill effort from Guinn, who never left the floor during Tuesday’s match.
“She played phenomenal tonight. She was doing everything, both front and back row,” Litchford said. “She’s probably going to feel dead tomorrow. She really improves her game so much every time she comes to the floor.”
Davis tallied nine kills for the Lady Raccoons and Belknap posted six kills and five blocks. Frisco looks to bounce back Friday and Saturday at the Allen Texas Open — a tournament that will also feature East.
“It won’t get any easier for us at the Allen tournament,” Litchford said. “There’s a lot of talent there, but that’s why I pick these preseason matches, so it’ll get us ready for district.”
