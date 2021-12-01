For a moment, history looked like it may repeat itself Tuesday night at Plano East.
The Lady Panthers’ basketball team exited their home floor facing a six-point halftime deficit to familiar foe South Grand Prairie, falling prey to a hail of turnovers and miscues brought upon by the Lady Warriors’ stifling ball pressure — a recipe similar to what SGP used to eliminate East in last season’s regional final.
“At halftime, I just went in there and told them, ‘You’re seeing ghosts,’” said Derrick Richardson, East head coach. “It was the ghost of South Grand Prairie past. We were wild, throwing the ball all over the place and doing things we didn’t need to. We switched some things up with our defense, but we just had to calm down and play our game the way we know how to play.”
The Lady Panthers heeded that message and turned in a redemptive second half on Tuesday, outscoring SGP over the final two quarters 32-18 en route to a 52-44 victory. East, ranked No. 2 in Class 6A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches, improved to 8-1 with the win.
“We were getting into our heads at the beginning, so we wanted to just calm down and get into our game,” said Donavia Hall, East senior. “They were speeding us up, of course. After coach talked to us, we knew we were the better team and we knew we could out on top. We just had to get that in our minds and play through those self-inflicted wounds.”
FINAL: Plano East 52, South Grand Prairie 44@PESHGirlsHoops overcome a 6pt halftime deficit behind 20 points apiece from Donavia Hall and Ada Anamekwe. East continues its strong preseason with a win over an SGP team that had its number last season. pic.twitter.com/8Mx88ZZVmY— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) December 1, 2021
Hall was the catalyst as the Lady Panthers clawed back from a 26-20 deficit, scoring 15 of her game-high 20 points in the second half. Limited to just one make from the field through the first two quarters, the SMU commit powered East in front late in the third quarter on a pair of finishes at the rim, including a layup over the outstretched arm of 6-foot-4 SGP center Adhel Tac for a 32-30 lead. Just before the quarter’s end, Hall racked up a steal near midcourt and finished a layup on the other end for a 34-31 advantage heading into the fourth.
Hall logged seven steals in the win, adding eight rebounds and three assists. She logged nine points in the fourth quarter as East ballooned its lead to as many as 11 points.
“She probably personally thought she was (seeing ghosts at one point),” Richardson said. “There was a point in that first half when she checked herself out. She took over in the second half and that’s what need from her. She took it to heart and did what she needed to do.”
Hall’s 20 points were matched by fellow senior Ada Anamekwe, who kept the Lady Panthers afloat for much of the first half. She accounted for five of the team’s eight made field goals through two quarters, adding six rebounds and four steals.
“I love how [Anamekwe] plays — just being so long and able to make so many plays on the floor,” Hall said. “She knows where I’ll get her the ball and is always in the right spot, and even if she misses it I know she’ll get the next one. We’ve had that chemistry going on for a while.”
Plano East has forced 6 turnovers in just 4 minutes during the 2nd quarter but only has a 17-14 lead on South Grand Prairie. Ada Anamekwe has 10 points, including this finish below. pic.twitter.com/ccrBAkmV3n— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) December 1, 2021
With Hall and Anamekwe at the forefront, East never trailed during the fourth quarter. While the team’s offensive output vacillated throughout the night, the Lady Panthers’ defensive pressure was a constant. East turned over SGP 15 times in the second half alone, deploying a familiar pressure that became commonplace during the program’s run to the regional finals last season.
Although SGP had its share of takeaways as well, including a blitz late in the second quarter as part of a 12-1 run to build its halftime lead, East cut down on the points allowed in transition and bottled up the Lady Warriors’ attack as Tuesday’s ballgame progressed — including just five points allowed in the third quarter.
Senior Savannah Adjetey chipped in three steals out of the backcourt, while junior Rachel Wang got the start on Tuesday and scored five points — including a corner triple off a feed from senior Nora Ritchie early in the fourth quarter for a 39-31 lead.
Those contributions will loom large in the weeks to come with East expected to be without senior Kayla Cooper for at least six to eight weeks, according to Richardson, after the Lady Panthers’ star point guard recently underwent knee surgery on her meniscus.
“It forces some others to play minutes they weren’t going to play,” Richardson said. “What I told the rest of them is, ‘We’re going to stay positive, we’re going to get her back at the end, and we’re going to be better for it.’ That’ll be because others will be playing minutes and stepping into roles they previously weren’t comfortable with.”
Tuesday’s win furthered that progression for the Lady Panthers, snapping a three-game losing streak to SGP in the process. That included two setbacks last season during East’s 20-4 campaign — the only times all season that the Lady Panthers allowed more than 50 points to an opponent.
“Coach Richardson talked about past and present SGP because we’ve lost to them the past few times,” Hall said. “We wanted to come back tonight and get what was ours, basically. We wanted to get some revenge.”
The Lady Panthers return to action Thursday for a three-day run in Garland at the Curtis Culwell Invitational. That’ll set the table for Tuesday’s District 6-6A opener when East hosts Hebron.
“There are no surprises. I knew coming into this job what these girls are capable of and I try to challenge them every day and push them to really maximize their potential,” Richardson said. “We lost to DeSoto, the No. 1 team in the country, by two points and seeing what they’ve done since, I use that to let them know that we can be that good.
“We can be one of the elite teams in the country if we do what we’re supposed to do, and they came out tonight and did it.”
