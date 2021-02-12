FRISCO — Plano’s girls basketball team wasted no time finding its playoff gear in Thursday’s bi-district duel against Denton Braswell.
The Lady Wildcats scored 49 points in the first half and built enough of a cushion to withstand a late surge by the Lade Bengals to claim a 72-58 victory from Frisco Reedy to advance to the area round of the Class 6A playoffs.
“We came out with intention in that first quarter,” said Kelly Stallings, Plano head coach. “It was just us being glad to finally play a game that being off for a bit, and some of it is just like playoff basketball intensity.”
It’s a mindset the Lady Wildcats have gotten familiar with over the years, advancing at least three rounds deep the past three seasons. That included a regional finals berth last year with a rotation that remained almost entirely intact for this season.
Junior Sanaa Murphy-Showers and senior Amaya Brannon were key pieces during that run and showed no let-up on Thursday, combining for 23 of the team’s 49 first-half points. Even sophomore Salese Blow, playing in her first-ever playoff game, rose to the occasion with 18 points on the night.
Although Braswell managed its share of trips to the free-throw line, including a whopping 16 attempts at the charity stripe for Alisa Williams, the Lady Bengals were unable to deter Plano from asserting itself at the rim. That included not just finishing at the basket but controlling the glass to the tune of 13 offensive rebounds in Thursday’s win.
The Lady Wildcats led at the half, 47-27, with Blow, Brannon and Murphy-Showers all in double figures before Braswell managed to whittle its deficit from as many as 22 points all the way down to nine at 63-54 with 3:10 to play in the fourth quarter. As Plano cooled off from the field, Braswell’s up-tempo attack was fueled by an aggressive half from Jazmyne Jackson, who scored 16 points to complement the steady interior presence of Williams, who led Braswell with 26.
Brannon put the brakes on any further heroics by the Lady Bengals, however, scoring 10 of her game-high 27 points in the fourth quarter, including a pair of corner 3s over the game’s final few minutes that helped keep Braswell at bay.
“[Brannon has] played with confidence all season long,” Stallings said. “She and [Williams] were going tit for tat out there for a bit and I think that fired up her competitiveness and resolve. As a senior, that’s what you want to see and she definitely brought it in the fourth quarter.”
Murphy-Showers added 10 points, including seven in the opening quarter, while senior Khuyler Hardy sparked the bench with eight points. The win doubled as Plano’s highest scoring game of the season and its largest point total since Nov. 21, 2019.
The Lady Wildcats, bound for the area round for the ninth consecutive year, await the winner of Richardson versus Arlington Sam Houston.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.