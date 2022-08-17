PLANO—When former Coppell assistant Haley Tippett was hired to take over as head coach for the Plano volleyball team, she only had two weeks to settle in before tryouts got underway.
With part of that time in between spent running camps, it's been a whirlwind for Tippett as she acclimates to her post. But through it all, Plano has emerged with wins in five of its last seven matches following Tuesday's 3-1 victory against visiting Allen (25-22, 25-20, 25-27, 25-15) — a win that doubled as the Lady Wildcats' first of the season on its home court.
FINAL: @planovball def @ALLENVBALL 3-1 (25-22, 25-20, 25-27, 25-15)Strong finish by the Lady Wildcats after Allen toughed out a draining 3rd set. Six kills for Madison Baker in the 4th and Victoria Ragas puts away match point for Plano. pic.twitter.com/emyH7LzqRJ— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) August 17, 2022
Chalk it up to short-term memory, as Plano shrugged off an emotional stretch run in the third set — one that included 12 ties and seven lead changes before Allen toughed out a 27-25 win — and stormed out to an 8-1 lead to open the fourth frame. Five different Lady Wildcats recorded points during that surge, fueling a wire-to-wire set win for the hosts.
"It was more of a 'protect this house' kind of talk—about how this is our home court and our very first home game," Tippett said. "We wanted to make sure we were playing with our best effort in every second of the set."
Compounding Tippett's transition to head coach has been inheriting a roster that graduated more than half of its 2021 ensemble, including longtime starters Naylani Feliciano and Brooke McHale. That meant plenty of roles to be filled for this season, and Tuesday's win saw players like junior outside hitter Madison Baker, junior libero Avery Baughman, senior outside hitter Erinn Wood and sophomore setter Yaara Cohen step to the forefront.
"It's been pretty crazy but a lot of fun," Tippett said. "These girls are great and we're just trying to build a really positive, collaborative program from the seventh-graders up to the seniors."
As those players take on expanded roles, seasoned returners like junior Molly Bush, an all-district second-team selection, and senior Victoria Ragas have picked up where they left off from last year. Bush's offense was a constant for the Lady Wildcats on Tuesday, battering Allen with seven kills in the opening set and never letting up.
"Molly is so quiet, but when you get a ball near her on the court she just puts it away so well," Tippett said. "She's very reliable and consistent, and that's exactly what we need from our outsides."
Make it 2-0 for @planovball after taking set 2 vs Allen 25-20. Lady Eagles got it together down the stretch with a late 8-3 run, but Plano's Madison Baker halts the rally with her 2nd set point of the match. pic.twitter.com/wduWp64pl4— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) August 17, 2022
Baker secured set point in the first two frames and spearheaded the offense with six kills in the fourth, while Wood chipped in 10 kills and Ragas put the finishing touches on Plano's lopsided fourth-set victory.
It was a welcome sight for Tippett after Plano posted a 4-2 record the weekend prior at the Garland ISD Varsity Tournament. Allen, meanwhile, impressed with a 4-1 run through the Marauder Showcase, hosted by Marcus. Tuesday's follow-up, however, was a tougher go.
"Everything just felt off. Our hitters, middles, everything was off for most of the night," said Stephanie Poole, Allen head coach. "It was nice to see our hitters find some success there in the third, but it was an off-match for everybody."
The Lady Eagles built four-point leads early into the first and second sets, only to watch a hail of errors contribute to Plano reversing the tide. The Lady Wildcats did so with a pair of 8-1 runs midway through both frames to put Allen on the defensive.
"We started off really strong," Poole said. "I was impressed with the start and we had played well in some tough matches against tough teams, so maybe this turns out to be good for us and brings down back to reality for a bit."
Like Plano, Allen isn't without its share of new faces on the varsity hard-court after graduating eight seniors who were named to the all-district team in District 5-6A. Returning kill leader, junior Alyssa Boyte, shouldered the load with 13 kills and six blocks on Tuesday, but Plano did well to bottle up the rest of the Allen attack through two sets.
The Lady Eagles found their footing in the third frame, however, warding off a pair of match-point attempts for the Lady Wildcats before rallying for a 27-25 victory. Boyte tallied four kills during that frame and had plenty of help on the outside from freshman Kennedy Crayton, who tallied seven kills of her own.
"It's been awesome. It's been fun," Poole said. "We had 11 seniors last year and spent all offseason trying to see who would step up, and I'm really proud of our freshmen and sophomores who have responded and found their way onto the court."
@ALLENVBALL stays alive and forces set 4 after taking set 3 over Plano 27-25. Freshman Kennedy Crayton impressive down the stretch for the Lady Eagles, totaling 7 kills including set point. pic.twitter.com/SN0P1AAuIh— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) August 17, 2022
Poole noted that the Lady Eagles are still working on honing the connections and tempo with new setter and junior Sophia Wilson, who transferred back to Allen following an all-state run with Prince of Peace in Carrollton. Wilson received an all-tournament selection at the Marauder Showcase.
The Lady Eagles continue their preseason back home for two busy days at their host tournament, the Allen Texas Open. Plano will be among the 32 teams in action at that very event, which runs Friday-Saturday with games played at both Allen High School and the Lowery Freshman Center.
"We want to keep running and keep building this chemistry that we have going on right now," Tippett said. "We've had injuries and some kids playing in different spots, and it seems to be working so we just have to keep finding ways to build off of that."
