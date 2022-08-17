Plano volleyball

Plano sophomore Yaara Cohen is one of several new faces in the Lady Wildcats' lineup this season.

 Photo courtesy of Michael Horbovetz / maxpreps.horbopicz.com

PLANO—When former Coppell assistant Haley Tippett was hired to take over as head coach for the Plano volleyball team, she only had two weeks to settle in before tryouts got underway.

With part of that time in between spent running camps, it's been a whirlwind for Tippett as she acclimates to her post. But through it all, Plano has emerged with wins in five of its last seven matches following Tuesday's 3-1 victory against visiting Allen (25-22, 25-20, 25-27, 25-15) — a win that doubled as the Lady Wildcats' first of the season on its home court.

Allen volleyball

Allen junior Alyssa Boyte, left, led the Lady Eagles in kills last season as a sophomore.

