Plano West VB

Plano West senior Katelyn Ruhman steers a shot around a tall Marcus block during Tuesday's district match.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

The wins just keep on coming for the Plano West volleyball team. So much so that when head coach Cooper Phillips met with his team on Monday, he was upfront about the Lady Wolves' increasingly gaudy win streak.

"I was honest with them. I was feeling a bit of pressure and their response was, 'Why?' I don't think they feel much pressure," Phillips said. "They have that confidence to know how well they're playing right now and that it's going to take someone really stepping up to beat them."

Marcus VB

Marcus sophomore Halle Jameson, right, lobs a shot over the Plano West defense during Tuesday's district match.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments